Seen On The Stylish Scene: adidas Originals Partners With Atlanta Fashion Week To Spotlight HBCU Talent & Debut Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

adidas Originals is making a major move into Atlanta’s fashion landscape, officially partnering with Atlanta Fashion Week for its 2025 edition taking place October 2-5.

Held at the southern city’s Atlantic Station, a press release reports that Atlanta Fashion Week will serve as the stage for the debut of adidas Originals’ Spring/Summer 2026 collection alongside a slate of immersive experiences, retail activations, and community-driven programming.

Central to the partnership is the From Campus to the Runway: HBCU Originals Fellowship, a four-week initiative presented in collaboration with the AUC Agency. The program has selected ten standout student creatives—ranging from designers and stylists to graphic artists and visual storytellers—across historically Black colleges and universities. Fellows will gain mentorship from industry leaders, hands-on runway experience, and the chance to showcase their work alongside adidas Originals’ most iconic styles, including the adidas Superstar.

“At adidas Originals, we know the future of fashion is being shaped on HBCU campuses,” said Anthony Abernathy, Senior Director of Brand Communications for adidas Originals and adidas Basketball. “By bringing From Campus to the Runway to ATLFW, we’re giving bold, diverse voices the visibility they deserve—while ensuring students gain real-world opportunities to turn creativity into careers.”

The fellowship will culminate in a curated adidas Originals showcase on Saturday, October 4 at 9 p.m. EST, with fellows’ designs hitting the runway alongside the Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Leading up to the show, adidas Originals will host a three-day pop-up experience beginning October 2 at Atlantic Station.

“Atlanta Fashion Week is honored to serve as the platform where adidas Originals’ From Campus to the Runway comes to life,” said ATLFW founder Angela Watts. “This partnership is a perfect alignment of creativity, culture, and commerce—showing how global brands and fashion weeks can collaborate to shape what’s next in fashion.”

Atlanta Fashion Week Schedule

Atlanta Fashion Week will open with a celebration honoring retail powerhouse James Whitner of The Whitaker Group, whose portfolio includes acclaimed concepts such as A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, and Prosper. Known for blending entrepreneurship with activism, Whitner has redefined the intersection of fashion, culture, and community impact.

Runway Shows will take place throughout Fashion Week with expected celebrity attendees including Mayor Andre Dickens, Big Boi, Cee-Lo Green, Cam Newton, Jess Hilarious, and more.

