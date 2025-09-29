Benito Bowl: Bad Bunny To Make History Headlining Super Bowl LX Halftime Show In 2026

Bad Bunny was just revealed as the next headliner for the coveted Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is having the biggest year of his career thus far. Not only is he starring in Hollywood blockbusters like Happy Gilmore 2 and Caught Stealing, he also recently wrapped up a 30-show residency in his homeland of Puerto Rico.

2026 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for the reggaetonero, spearheaded by a headlining performance at the Super Bowl in February. Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer on Sunday, September 28, with the historic show set to take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown…this is for my people, my culture, and our history,” Bad Bunny said in an NFL statement announcing the halftime show.

Since his residency in Puerto Rico began in July, Bad Bunny has helped generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tourist revenue for his home island.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” said Jay-Z, who produces the halftime show. “We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Bad Bunny will kick off a world tour in November with stops in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. He has a show in Chile just one night before the Super Bowl, making his headlining feat that much more impressive.

While he’s making stops all over the world, the rapper has no tour stops in the continental United States, citing fears that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would raid the concert venues. Prior to the official Super Bowl announcement, Benito took to X to tease “just one date in the United States.”

Given his commitment to speaking out on political issues, it seems like the singer will follow in Kendrick Lamar’s footsteps and sprinkle in some political statements throughout his performance.

