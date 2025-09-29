Sweet Sentimental Centennial: Jay-Z Throws Lavish Party To Celebrate His Grandmother’s 100th Birthday

Jay-Z’s grandmother just reached a huge milestone, celebrating the event with her closest family and friends.

The music mogul honored his grandmother, Hattie White, with a lavish celebration for her 100th birthday. The celeb-filled bash took place in New York, bringing together all of the most important people in Hattie’s life to celebrate such a huge milestone.

The Roc Nation founder hosted the private gathering to honor the Carter family matriarch kicking off her century life celebration. During the event, White took to the mic to address the crowd at the party, sending everyone off with a brief but important message.

“I want to thank you for coming out and celebrating my 100th birthday,” she said. “May God bless all of y’all who have traveled the road that I have traveled.”

While the party was intimate, it still featured appearances from some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Of course, Beyoncé was in attendance, in addition to Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Klay Thompson, Memphis Bleek, Nas, and Coldplay singer Chris Martin. According to videos taken by attendees, Stevie Wonder performed at the celebration.

During the celebration, Jay-Z was spotted smiling and posing for photos with his grandmother and extended family. Footage from the event quickly made its way to social media, with attendees and celebrities sharing heartfelt tributes and well-wishes all over Instagram and X.

White’s story is a testament to resilience and faith, with a life journey that spans 100 years from the Marcy Projects, to watching her grandson become a billionaire. A video of her speech at her 90th birthday party—where she spoke about finding inner strength and making lemonade from lemons—was featured on Beyoncé’s Lemonade album. The inspiring moment can be heard on the track “Freedom,” delivering a quote about perseverance and inner strength.

While her speech at her 100th birthday party seemed much more brief, the matriarch has already cemented herself in the Carter family’s creative legacy in more ways than one.

Happy Birthday, Miss Hattie!

