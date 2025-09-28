Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Young Thug Sparks Whiteface Controversy On Album, 'UY SCUTI'
Young Thug popped out with a quWHite shocking transformation on the cover for his album, UY SCUTI, and dropping the hard “R” all over the opening track, “Ninja.” He doubled down on the race swap shenanigans with the whiteface switcheroo on pictures of fellow artists on his album like 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Future, and girlfriend Mariah the Scientist.
What in the Druski is going on here? The latest Young Thug release that has everyone talking isn’t one of his many infamous leaked prison calls—it’s his new album with his portrait as a person of pallor as the cover, and we’re all confused by the “Whoopty Doo” whiteface. The opening of “Ninja” started out strong with a speech from the prosecution during Thug’s federal case, proclaiming that he’s a “dangerous” shot-caller, “King Slime.” Now, that’s how you make a comeback!
Many fans said they were vibing to the high-energy intro about the return of the “Metro Spider” spitter. Then things took an unexpected turn when Thug seemingly trolled listeners with an “N”-bomb barrage and more hard “Rs” than a Trinidad James singalong at a Klan rally. This confusing and controversial combination drew comparisons to everyone from Uncle Ruckus and Clayton Bigsby to Kanye West and Druski.
Mixed Reviews Of UY SCUTI
UY SCUTI includes a star-studded roster of features from Cardi B, T.I., Lil Baby, Mariah The Scientist, Future, YNF Lucci, and more. The songs range from familiar bangers to candid reflections on the lengthy, dramatic, and highly publicized YSL RICO case. He discusses betrayal from former friends who “turned rat,” relationship drama, and the toll the trial took on himself and his loved ones.
While some fans disagree about where the new album ranks among Young Thug’s hit-making highlights, another debate about the racial undertones is rivaling the music.
Check out the hilarious fan reactions and race-bending backlash to Young Thug’s whiteface rollout after the flip!
Young Thug Sparks Race-Bending Backlash With A Whiteface Album Cover
Before the release of UY SCUTI, Young Thug was already stirring up social media by playing in our faces about race. On Instagram, he posted the baffling blue-eyed photo of himself with the caption: “IF YOU WANNA BE THE BIGGEST….GO WHITE!!”
Ummm… WHOMST?
Young Thug Explains The Hard “R” Rant On “Ninja,” Tells White Fans Singalongs Are Off-Limits
The photo and opening lyrics also reignited the debate about non-Black consumers of rap singing along with lyrics that include “n***a.” Some rappers have even complained about witnessing it in person during concerts and festivals. Some people claimed that this reclaimed slang version of the word is different from the pre-Civil War slur used to dehumanize enslaved Africans and their descendants.
With Young Thug putting the latter hard “R” version of the word back into lyrics, some comments raised serious concerns about giving line-stepping fans and racists justification to get away with disrespect.
The “Danny Glover” star may experiment and play too much, but he still doesn’t play about that. When confronted about the racial issue by Adin Ross, Young Thug clarified that white people have no business singing this particular song word for word.
“You can’t say that. You’re supposed to say ‘ninja.’ You’re not supposed to say anything, really, as a white guy. You should leave that to the Black people,” the rapper explained.
Whether fans love it or hate it, Thugger took control of his recent meme king status on social media with this drop.
If the album and cover art didn’t have social media in shambles enough, Young Thug continued the White Chicks chicanery with pics of artists on the album like Ken Carson, Travis Scott, and Future.
Thugger also teased a Playboi Carti feature on the deluxe version.
Regardless of the reception, it looks like Thugger isn’t trying to take anything too seriously after his trial and continued tribulations. Meanwhile, the controversy continues.
What do you think of Young Thug’s “Ninja?” Check out the full version below.
