Today's Schedule
6:00AM A Different World
6:30AM A Different World
7:00AM The Cosby Show
Celebrity

Atlanta Funk Fest Returns With an R&B & Hip-Hop Dream Team

Atlanta Funk Fest Returns With An R&B & Hip-Hop Dream Team Featuring Ashanti, Tamar, Youngbloodz & Young Dro

Published on September 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ATL’s ready to groove. Atlanta Funk Fest 2025 is pulling up Saturday, September 27, at Wolf Creek Amphitheater with a lineup built to shut the city down. Doors swing open at 2 p.m., the music starts at 4 p.m., and the vibes won’t quit until the last note fades into the South Fulton night.

This year’s bill is nothing but certified hitmakers. Ashanti brings the early-2000s nostalgia, Trey Songz supplies the slow-burn heat, Tamar Braxton delivers powerhouse vocals, and hometown heavyweights Young Dro and YoungBloodZ promise to turn the lawn into a full-on crunk revival. R&B soulster Ro James rounds out a roster built for sing-alongs and two-step sessions.

Related Stories

Funk Fest is celebrating 25 years of good music, good people, and good times, and they’re making it easy to join the party.

Ticket tiers cover every kind of vibe:

  • Skybox VIP Suite – $306: indoor/outdoor patio, open bar, and complimentary bites.
  • Platinum VIP – $156: table seating right at the stage.
  • Reserved Seat – $81: theater-style comfort just behind VIP.
  • GA Lawn – $46: first-come, first-served with room to bring your own chair.
  • Cooler Pass – $30.50: pack your own food and drinks.

It’s the ultimate old-school R&B and hip-hop block party under the stars. Grab your crew, secure the fit, and lock in tickets at FunkFestTour.com or call 1-800-514-3849—because Atlanta knows how to keep the funk alive.

The post Atlanta Funk Fest Returns With An R&B & Hip-Hop Dream Team Featuring Ashanti, Tamar, Youngbloodz & Young Dro appeared first on Bossip.

Atlanta Funk Fest Returns With An R&B & Hip-Hop Dream Team Featuring Ashanti, Tamar, Youngbloodz & Young Dro  was originally published on bossip.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson Joins The Cast Of Why Did I Get Married Again? — And Fans Are Ready

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Cardi Says Offset Won’t Sign Off On The Divorce Unless He Gets 1 Of Her Homes & His Taxes Paid Off

9 Items
News

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Education

Hurricane Katrina 20 Years Later: Community, Ownership & Traditions

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close