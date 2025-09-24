Diddy’s Children & Exes Write Letters To Judge Pleading For His ‘Immediate Release’ Ahead Of Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs has received letters from his children and some of their mothers ahead of his sentencing on October 3.

The Bad Boy founder is set to be sentenced next Friday, which comes following his July conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. After pleading not guilty to all charges, Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

In support of Combs, his children and a few of his exes have come forward to speak on the disgraced music mogul’s character, calling for his release in newly-revealed letters to Judge Arun Subramanian. All six of Diddy’s eldest children—Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, and twins D’Lila and Jessie—submitted letters on his behalf, in addition to his mother, Janice Combs, and exes, Sarah Chapman, Yung Miami, and Dana Tran. Diddy shares his youngest child, daughter, Love, 2, with Tran.

“This situation has been really hard on all of us,” wrote Chance, 19, whom Diddy shares with Chapman, according to US Weekly. “It doesn’t feel right at home without him here. We miss him every day, and I know how much he wants to be with us and face this situation responsibly. Some of my siblings do not have their mother and are now missing a father figure in their lives. We miss him deeply and need his presence, especially now.”

Combs has been incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his September 2024 arrest. While he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, his attorneys have argued that he should serve no longer than 14 months. Since he has already spent over a year behind bars, a 14-month sentence would mean he’d be released before the end of the year.

Quincy, 34, is the son of singer Al B! Sure and the late Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018. After Porter’s split from Al B. Sure, Diddy adopted Quincy, which he explained in his letter to the judge.

“I was around 4 years old when my Pops came into my life, and he has been the only father figure in my life for as long as I can remember,” Quincy wrote, per Us Weekly. “He stepped in and stepped up as a father, at an important time in my life, during my most formative years, in a way that no one else could have. He poured his love into me in a way that I couldn’t quite recognize as a child, a love that I’d only received from women in my life. It was unconditional, safe and unwavering. It still is.”

Quincy went on to say that he hopes Combs is released “immediately,” writing, “Beyond the unconditional love and support he has provided to my siblings and I during our lifetime, my Pops has also always empowered us to become who we want to be. Now, we’d like to support and inspire him to become who he’d like to be in his next chapter of life. He needs us, just as much as we need him.”

“Since his absence, life has felt incomplete,” wrote Justin, 31, whom Diddy shares with ex, Misa Hylton. “Each morning I wake up praying it was just a nightmare.” Christian, 27, echoed that same sentiment, writing in his letter: “I’m asking you to please let my father out of jail! He does not deserve to be there and I know this from the bottom of my heart!!”

Tran asked the judge to release Diddy so he could spend more time with their daughter, Love, who is a toddler.

In her letter, Chapman claimed that Diddy has become “calmer and drug-free with a clear mind” since his incarceration, writing, “He’s shared with me how he’s taken time to reflect on his past and the changes he intends on making in the future, once released.”

As for Combs’ mother, Janice, she asked for “mercy” and cited her age, 84, as one reason she’s hoping for his release, saying she wants to “spend the last few years” of her life with her child.

“I don’t know how much longer I will be around but I would love to be able to see him and his children together again,” she wrote.

In addition to the character letters, Combs’ legal team also outlined their reasoning for why the rapper and producer deserves a more lenient sentence.

“He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America—yet has made the most of that punishment,” his lawyers wrote, according to reports from PEOPLE. “It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life. A sentence no greater than 14 months is plainly ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to accomplish the purposes of sentencing.”

