‘It Will Be Here By Next Summer’: Porsha Williams Teases A New Fashion Project During An Exclusive Interview With HB

“I do have something with fashion coming,” Porsha Williams teased during a recent conversation. “It may be here by the end of the year, but definitely by next summer,” she added.

She didn’t spill the details just yet, but promised updates soon. And like many of you, I’ll be watching and checking for every clue. That revelation was just one of the gems from a Zoom conversation I’m still thinking about.

HB Has An Exclusive Conversation With Porsha Williams About Beauty, Fashion, Therapy, & More

Instead of my usual weekday afternoon routine – decaf coffee, emails, and editing – I was preparing to interview THE Porsha Williams. She is reality TV royalty in the flesh – or, in this case, on my laptop screen.

Fans already know Porsha is that girl – the queen who doesn’t play about hers, commands the camera every time, and always serves a look while proudly reppin’ the cornbread-fed South. And in just thirty minutes together, I got an even closer look at what makes her the woman we can’t stop watching – whether it’s on our TV screens, in our feeds, or through her growing empire.

From the second she popped on screen, Porsha was glowing. I cracked a joke about us being cousins. (We both share the last name, and her sister’s name is Lauren, too.)

From there, the conversation flowed like we’d known each other forever. We touched on everything: beauty in your 40s, why therapy matters, her daughter Pilar’s playful fashion sense, the balance between motherhood and mogul life, and what’s next now that she’s back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) for season 17.

Porsha Williams Admits It Takes Work – And Therapy – To Look Good At 40

Porsha laughed as she shared what it really takes to keep her glow. “In your 20s, you don’t do anything. In your 40s, I’m doing everything,” she said.

Her routine is rooted in skincare – she’s long been a fan (and now ambassador) of Meaningful Beauty. Plus she swears by treatments like microdermabrasion, Morpheus8, and yes, Botox. But beyond products, for Porsha, beauty is also about wellness.

The 44-year-old told me, “You can have a face full of makeup, but if your mental health isn’t right, it shows in your aura.”

During our conversation, Porsha opened up about her journey with therapy – something she’s still figuring out. For her, it hasn’t been a straight line; it’s been trial, error, and growth.

Porsha Advocates For Therapy – And Taking Steps Toward A Better You

“Even though my whole family loves therapy, it took me a while to find what worked for me,” she shared. “Teletherapy didn’t work. I need to be in person.”

She described therapy as both a safe outlet and a boundary-setting tool. “I had to realize I was wearing my circle out,” she said, explaining how friends and family can get drained when they become your only sounding board. “That way, when I’m with my mom or my sister, I can just enjoy them. I don’t want every interaction to be me unloading.”

For her, therapy is also about moving forward instead of being stuck. “With family, you can end up going in circles of worry. But a therapist is trained to help move you through, to the other side. That’s the part that makes the difference.”

She spoke about therapy with the same realness she brings to everything else, showing that growth and healing belong right next to glamour, beauty, and success. That balance of inner work and outer expression is exactly how she approaches her wardrobe.

Porsha On Style: From Her Season 16 RHOA Reunion Dress To Her Closet Staples

Style has always been part of Porsha’s legacy. So, of course, I had to ask her for her style secrets and tips during our Zoom conversation. And with all the viral chatter around the Season 16 RHOA reunion, we couldn’t skip one of her most fashionable looks of the year – her gold metal reunion dress. Fans online crowned her one of the best dressed, and it’s easy to see why. The bold gown hugged her body flawlessly, giving main character energy that matched her OG status on the popular show.

“Style for me is very individual,” Porsha said. “I’m so not a trendy person at all. I can admire a trend on someone else, but if I put it on, it looks like I’m playing dress up. I stay true to what I naturally like.” That confidence showed in her reunion look, which she and her stylist Jeremy described as “warrior princess.”

“Each look starts with either the hair or the outfit. I’m committed to the vision from head to toe,” she added. That philosophy also sparked her Go Naked Hair line. “With short hair, you feel like a boss. With curls, you’re free. With sleek hair, you’re sexy. Fashion and hair go hand in hand.”

Her closet staples? Dior slides, Balmain blazers, clear heels she buys in multiples, and a trusty Lanvin leather jacket. “Comfort and glam can exist in the same closet,” she said with a smile.

Porsha Is A Mother First, Balancing Moments That Matter

As Porsha talked about her daughter Pilar, her face lit up with pride. (Even through my Zoom screen). She discussed “PJ’s” – as she calls her – growing fashion sense and playful, colorful style. The six-year-old is into sparkly Members Only jackets, jogger sets, and custom patches she designs herself.

“I want her to have her own confidence,” Porsha told me. “As long as she feels good and confident in what she wears, that’s all that matters.”

Motherhood, she explained, is about presence. “Sometimes I just freeze frame moments with Pilar.”

She added, “Whether we’re coloring or making pancakes – because those are the memories that matter.”

Speaking Of Memories That Matter, Porsha Is Not Slowing Down

Beyond TV – and her fashion project we can’t wait to see – Porsha continues to expand her business empire. She’s the proud owner of Pampered by Porsha (her Amazon home line), Go Naked Hair, and more projects on the way.

Acting is still in her sights too – the Lego Masters Junior star loved transforming for her Lifetime movie role and wants to do more.

Of course, reality TV remains her foundation. She’s returning for Season 17 of RHOA, and currently taping. The Georgia Peach describes this season as a fresh start. “Last season was a daze. This season I’m very present, very intentional. There’s drama, of course, but I wanted to get back to the essence of Housewives: the sisterhood and authenticity.” She also hinted at her turn on The Traitors being just as wild as fans expect.

As we wrapped up, I asked Porsha what she’s learned about herself through it all. Her answer was powerful: “I’m thankful to God for my sanity. I’ve earned my stripes. I trust my decisions, I’m okay with my mistakes, and I’m standing in my truth.”

It was the perfect reminder of why Porsha continues to resonate fans: she’s real, she’s resilient, she’s beautiful, and she’s still very much that girl.

