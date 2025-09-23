Today's Schedule
11:00AM Fatal Attraction
12:00PM Fatal Attraction
1:00PM For My Man
News

Sylvia Rhone Resigns As Epic Records Chair And CEO

Music industry pioneer Sylvia Rhone is stepping down as Chair/CEO of Epic Records, surprising many with the news. 

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 BMAC Gala - Show
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Sylvia Rhone, one of the few women and Black people to helm a major music company, will be stepping down from her role as Chair/CEO of Epic Records. The news was announced Monday (Sept. 22), with a source stating that Rhone will be leaving at the end of the month. She had served in the role for six of the 11 years she spent with the label.

Rhone broke the news label-wide in an internal memo. “It’s been an extraordinary journey: eleven years since my promotion to President of Epic Records and six years since my appointment as Chairwoman and CEO,” she began. “This role at Epic represents the third time in my career that I’ve been the first woman and first Black person to serve as CEO of a major record label owned by a Fortune 500 company. And today, I am moving on from this historic role at Epic and I’m very excited about the future.”

The 73-year-old executive is a certified legend in the music industry, beginning as an assistant with Buddah Records after graduating from the Wharton School of Business. She would become Senior Vice President of Black Music at Atlantic Records before becoming Chairwoman and CEO of Elektra Records. During that time, she saw the label flourish with a diverse roster of artists, which included Missy Elliott, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Busta Rhymes and rock icons AC/DC and Metallica.

Rhone would take over the same role at Universal Motown in 2004, which led her to oversee the careers of Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, India.Arie as well as boosting the distribution of Cash Money Records during their stellar run with artists like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake. The current president of Epic, Zeke Lewis, and General Manager Rick Sackheim, are reportedly set to handle the day-to-day operations at Epic Records.

Rhone closed her memo where she recapped her achievements on an optimistic and appreciative note: “I have worked in our industry since vinyl ruled, and women were rarely if ever in line for C-level or even vice-presidential roles. I am proud of my achievements, and of my commitment to those who take inspiration from them. The many individual honors I’ve received —from BillboardFortune Magazine’s Most Powerful Women, EssenceVarietyMs. Magazine’s Woman of the Year, and the recent honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music — serve as grace notes on my years of dedication. But they pale beside what we’ve all built together. They pale beside the glory of our musical culture.”

Sylvia Rhone Resigns As Epic Records Chair And CEO  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

5 Items
Celebrity

Courtside To Cribside: A Timeline Of Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Relationship

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

Crime

When White Vigilantes Turned Katrina’s Chaos Into A Race War

Food & Drink

Hurricane Katrina 20 Years Later: Food & Legacy

Entertainment

Marlon Wayans Or Mike Epps? Fans Debate Who Should Play Richard Pryor After Screen Test Leaks

News

Another White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To Attempting To Destroy A Power Grid. This Time, In Nashville

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close