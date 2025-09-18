Stephen A. Smith Launches Political Talk Show Amid Presidential Run Rumors

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Stephen A. Smith, one of the most recognizable voices in sports media, is officially stepping into the political arena. The ESPN star is launching a new talk show, Straight Shooter with Stephen A., on SiriusXM’s POTUS channel, beginning Wednesday, September 17. The move comes as rumors continue to swirl about whether Smith might one day throw his hat into the presidential ring.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While Smith has no formal background in politics, what he does have is an unmatched presence on the microphone. Known for his bold opinions, fiery delivery, and ability to stir conversation, Smith has built a career on always taking a stance. Supporters believe that same energy could translate into the political space, where strong voices often dominate the conversation.

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to The Athletic, Smith is nearing $40 million a year in combined earnings from ESPN, SiriusXM, YouTube, and his podcasting ventures. Adding a political talk show into the mix signals just how serious he is about expanding his influence beyond sports. The report notes that launching this new platform makes his role as a political commentator official—if not the first step toward something even bigger.

Smith isn’t entirely new to the world of politics. Over the years, he’s made appearances on Fox News, NewsNation, and used his own platforms to weigh in on political and social issues. Fans of his podcast will remember his candid takes on elections, government policies, and leadership. Now, SiriusXM listeners will get a dedicated space to hear Smith bring that same passion to political debate.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Despite the excitement, questions remain. Can Smith’s sharp-tongued style work in politics the way it does in sports? Critics point out that he lacks expertise in government and public policy. But his supporters argue that his ability to connect with audiences is exactly what makes him effective. Whether you agree with him or not, Smith has a gift for framing issues in a way that sparks dialogue—and that may be what keeps listeners coming back.

Related Article: LeBron James Laughs Off Stephen A. Smith Saying He Would Have “Swung On Him”

Related Article: Stephen A. Smith Says He Has “No Choice” But To Consider A Run For President, X Wholeheartedly Disagrees With Him

The launch of Straight Shooter comes during a busy time in Smith’s career. Just this week, he addressed changes at ESPN after First Take co-host Molly Qerim’s departure. With more than two decades at the network, Smith remains one of its most prominent figures, while also growing his personal brand across multiple platforms.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

✕

Stephen A. Smith Launches Political Talk Show Amid Presidential Run Rumors was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com