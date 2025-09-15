Today's Schedule
Metro Boomin Ain't Taking The Blame For Drake & Future Fallout

Metro Boomin Ain’t Taking The Blame For Drake & Future Fallout

Published on September 15, 2025

Published on September 15, 2025

Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Metro Boomin makes it clear he doesn’t care if fans blame him for Drake and Future not working together anymore.

The hit producer, who helped create their 2015 mixtape “What a Time to Be Alive“, clapped back at a fan on X who blamed him for the duo’s split. The fan was upset about Young Metro and Pluto teaming up with Kendrick Lamar on the 2024 song “Like That,” which many saw as a diss toward Drake. The track appeared on Metro and Future’s joint album “We Don’t Trust You“, and it kicked off a series of diss tracks between Kendrick and Drake.

“Ur f*cka** the reason we ain’t getting no more Pluto and Drizzy fuck your day,” the fan wrote. Metro didn’t hold back, replying, “cry me a river f*ck boy.”

Even though people online are pointing fingers, some say Drake and Future already worked things out. Last year, Hip-Hop journalist Elliott Wilson said the two had a phone call and settled their differences. Still, the drama has fans wondering if they’ll ever make music together again. Metro recently spoke on the situation, saying that sometimes friends fall out, and it’s just part of life. “Have you ever been real cool with somebody, and y’all fell out over something? It happens every day,” he said. “This just happens to have an audience.”

At the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, Metro also said he has “love and respect” for everyone he works with, although he didn’t mention Drake directly.

Whether or not Drake and Future will reunite, Metro wants it known that he’s not the one to blame.

Metro Boomin Ain’t Taking The Blame For Drake & Future Fallout  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

