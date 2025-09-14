What’s The 411? Ellie The Elephant Puts Thigh-High Boots On The Ground For An Epic Mary J. Blige Tribute

Today's Schedule
Ellie The Elephant Wins Over Audiences With Mary J. Blige Tribute

The New York Liberty's mascot, Ellie the Elephant, paid tribute to Mary J. Blige with an epic halftime performance that had fans raving.

Published on September 13, 2025

The WNBA‘s New York Liberty game against the Washington Mystics on September 9 had more than basketball on the schedule. During halftime, the New York Liberty’s mascot, Ellie the Elephant, paid tribute to the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, with a performance that had the Barclays Center crowd in a frenzy. The tribute was a perfect cultural homage that perfectly captures Mary’s impact.

Ellie The Elephant x Mary J. Blige
Source: Steph Chambers/Gilbert Flores

The beloved mascot rolled onto the court in full Blige-inspired fashion. Ellie’s costume included knee-high boots, a cheetah-print outfit, and a platinum blonde wig—all classic nods to the legendary R&B singer’s signature looks over the years. The performance was a standout moment, backed by a squad of dancers, with Ellie delivering choreography to a medley of Blige tracks, including “Be Happy” and “Just Fine.” Fans quickly noticed the mascot’s repeated take on the famous “Mary Strut,” a signature move Blige has made a concert staple.

According to Complex, the reaction was immediate and overwhelmingly positive. Cheers filled the arena, and clips of the performance quickly went viral online, with MadameNoire posting footage from courtside. The comment section was filled with fans praising Ellie’s moves and calling for the mascot to be protected at all costs.

“Ellie better be the highest paid mascot,” one fan wrote. Another user noted, “The bob is sending me.” A third added, “Carrying the entire franchise on her back. GO ELLIE.” The energy online matched the crowd inside the arena, treating the halftime show as a perfect crossover moment between sports and music.

Though a relatively new figure in the WNBA, Ellie the Elephant has quickly become a fixture for Liberty fans since her debut in 2021. According to the team, Ellie was designed to embody traits tied to both elephants and the franchise itself, including “strength, wisdom, determination, loyalty, and resilience.” In practice, Ellie has lived up to her reputation, becoming a crowd favorite who balances playful antics with performances that connect to New York culture.

Mary J. Blige also caught wind of the viral performance, and when she ran into the mascot during New York Fashion Week, she showed nothing but love. She even complimented the jacket Ellie was wearing, further cementing her admiration.

