Couture Cardi B & Mini-Me Daughter Kulture, Ciara, ‘Love Island’s’ Nic & Olandria & More Slay New York Fashion Week

The 2026 New York Fashion Week season has begun, providing a trail of high-fashion moments, celebrity sightings, and major runway statements. There have been powerful showcases of creativity, and among the most talked-about moments were a mother-daughter duo stealing the spotlight and the triumphant return of a major international brand.

Cardi B, a formidable force in both music and high fashion, made a major splash at the Alexander Wang show with her seven-year-old daughter, Kulture. The pair turned heads with their coordinated fur ensembles, solidifying Cardi’s status as a fashion icon who’s passing the torch to the next generation. For the show, Cardi wore a lavish brown fur coat with knee-high, heeled boots, while Kulture was her “mini-me” in a matching fur skirt and a black shirt.

Cardi B’s appearance comes at a significant time in her personal and professional life. The rapper has spent the last few weeks promoting her highly anticipated second album, “Am I The Drama?,” which is set to officially drop next week on September 19. Her appearance at the Alexander Wang show, with her mini-me in tow, is the perfect addition to the album rollout. The Alexander Wang show was a star-studded affair, with a truly eclectic mix of attendees, including Martha Stewart and Tiffany Haddish.

NYFW 2026: From Mother-Daughter Duo to a Brand’s Triumphant Return

While Cardi’s appearance was a definite highlight, the 2026 NYFW schedule was packed with other buzz-worthy moments. The week saw the return of several heavy-hitters, with the most notable being Off-White, which returned to NYC after a brief hiatus. The Off-White Spring/Summer 2026 collection, a sport-fueled production, brought a ton of excitement as fans awaited Ib Kamara’s latest array. The show’s front rows were filled with celebrities, including Mary J. Blige, Ciara, Ellie the Elephant, Paris Jackson, and Jordan Chiles.

The NYFW 2026 schedule also included a celebratory show from Sergio Hudson, who presented his Spring 2026 collection at Spring Studios on Friday night. The designer’s vision for the collection was centered on “color” and “fun,” with a goal to “bring joy to people” and encourage them to “dress up again.” The lineup was a showcase of his signature impeccable tailoring and masterful use of vibrant colors. The show also brought a bit of drama, as Love Island stars Nic Vansteenberghe and Serena Page were seated front row, while guests were reportedly puzzled as to why Olandria Carthen, Vansteenberghe’s girlfriend, wasn’t with him; she was, in fact, walking the runway in the show. Elsewhere in the building, the Sergio Hudson Ready-to-Wear show saw many stars like Natasha Lyonne, Deja Kelly, Mickey Guyton, Kandi Burruss, and Sherri Shepherd.

This season, 2026 NYFW is proving to be a gateway for discovery, creativity, and storytelling. In addition to great fashion, the stars are strutting the streets of New York. From a “mini-me” mother-daughter duo shutting down the Alexander Wang show to a returning legend stirring up the runway, this week is a reminder that in fashion, as in life, you never know what’s coming next

