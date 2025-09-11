Tonight's Schedule
News

Kanye West Set To Be Questioned In Donda Academy Case

Kanye West has been ordered by a judge to sit for a deposition within the next 30 days in a lawsuit tied to his private school, Donda Academy.

Published on September 11, 2025

Rolling Loud California 2024
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

A deposition means Mr.West will have to answer questions under oath about the case. The lawsuit was filed in April 2024 by Trevor Phillips, who says he worked at Donda Academy. Phillips claims he faced discrimination, harassment, and a hostile work environment while working there. He also accuses West of making hateful and antisemitic comments, threatening the LGBTQ+ community, and acting inappropriately at work.

Phillips says West created a toxic and uncomfortable place to work.

According to new court documents, Phillips and his legal team have tried several times to get West to appear for a deposition, but he hasn’t shown up. Now, the judge is requiring West to participate. West’s lawyer, Eduardo Martorell, had no comment when asked about it by TMZ. It’s still unclear exactly when the deposition will happen.

This isn’t the only legal issue Ye is facing. His former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has also sued him, claiming sexual assault and other serious misconduct. In July, she updated her lawsuit, saying West even tried to get back at her by sending police to her home in a fake emergency, a dangerous tactic known as “swatting.” West has denied those claims.

With this new court order, West is being pulled deeper into legal troubles. His required deposition could reveal more about what happened behind the scenes at Donda Academy and may have a big impact on the case.

Kanye West Set To Be Questioned In Donda Academy Case  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

