NYFW 2025: At Harlem’s Fashion Row, We Weren’t Just At The Table – We Were The Table

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

At Harlem’s Fashion Row, We Weren’t Just At The Table – We Were The Table

Walking into Cipriani Wall Street on September 9 felt like stepping into the epitome of stylish Black excellence. The 18th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) Fashion Show & Style Awards wasn’t just another stop on the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) calendar – it was a celebration, a reunion, and a reminder of what culture and influence in fashion looks like. From the blue, purple, and white lighting that bathed the room and the crisp white linens on the tables to the attendees entering alongside me, everything was top-tier.

The 18th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards Kicks Off NYFW With Culture And Purpose

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The evening kicked off with cocktails and small bites. The vibes were vibing with conversations, hugs, and flashes at the step-and-repeat where editors, stylists, designers, and entertainers mingled like family. Brandice Daniel, the visionary behind HFR, set the tone beautifully. She graced the stage in black and white – classic black tie – telling the audience about the 2025 show theme.

Brandice said this year’s theme wasn’t about joining someone else’s table—or even building our own. It was about being the table. She also spoke about ICON360 and a new funding initiative to empower Black designers, making it clear HFR is committed to pushing the industry forward.

HFR Honors Jason Bolden, Nikki Ogunnaike, Usher, & More

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Following an opening dance by Alvin Ailey, the Style Awards rolled out. Jason Bolden, styled to perfection as always, received his honor from Sam Fine – alongside surprise video tributes from Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, and Michael B. Jordan. Marie Claire editor Nikki Ogunnaike was named Editor of the Year, presented by her sister, adding a personal and heartfelt touch.

Christianne Pendarvis took home the Corporate Impact Award. The Pattern co-CEO shared stories of her grandmother’s style philosophy, which included wearing stacked jewelry, heels, and walking tall. (Everything that Christianne brought to HFR’s biggest night).

Ruth E. Carter, though absent due to filming, accepted the inaugural Anne Lowe Maverick of the Year award virtually. Ruth reminding us of her trailblazing brilliance – and of the fact that she stays booked, busy, and beautiful.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Then came Usher. Whew!

The room lit up as he accepted the Virgil Abloh Award, presented by LVMH. Usher looked so good – his skin was flawless, his swag was on point, and his green leather suit was a moment.

His speech, touching on everything from being a roller skater to being a father, was a masterclass in humility and creativity. He spoke about parallels with Virgil: being fearless, multifaceted, and true to self, even when applause isn’t guaranteed.

Harlem’s Fashion Row & The NYFW Runway: Three Haitian Designers Take Center Stage

The night didn’t stop at awards. The runway show was a dynamic presentation of Haitian creativity and heritage.

Waina Chancy of Atelier Ndigo brought bold fantasy with grommets, metallic details, and dramatic proportions layered over floral designs. Daveed Baptiste delivered movement and storytelling. The designer shared he was inspired by immigrant journeys and the promise of America, with water and triumph flowing through his designs. Latouche balanced sharp tailoring with playful twists, even sending children down the runway in strong monochromatic looks crafted from leather and cotton.

Harlem’s Fashion Row Brings Out Celebs: See Sherry Shepherd, Bevy Smith, Angie Martinez, & More

Of course, the awards and runway weren’t the only showstoppers. The room itself was buzzing with familiar faces, adding even more star power to the night.

Cameras caught Bevy Smith, Sherri Shepherd, Dapper Dan, Slick Rick, Monroe Steele, Keri Hilson, Angie Martinez, Loren LoRosa Boyd, Brandon Blackwood, and Mikki Taylor.

By the end of the night, it felt less like a gala and more like a family reunion. The kind where you leave full, inspired, and excited for what’s next. I reconnected with editors and friends I hadn’t seen in ages, and together we celebrated what makes NYFW so powerful: fashion is community, culture, and change.

Harlem’s Fashion Row officially marks the beginning of NYFW – and there is so much more to see. Keep checking back for more on HB.

NYFW 2025: At Harlem’s Fashion Row, We Weren’t Just At The Table – We Were The Table was originally published on hellobeautiful.com