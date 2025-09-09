JJ Hairston Talks New Single “Nothing Else”
JJ Hairston Talks New Single “Nothing Else” and Free Resurgence Conference in D.C.
JJ Hairston is starting a new chapter in ministry and music, and he brought that energy with him when he called in to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell. The multi-award-winning worship leader, pastor, and singer was there to share two big announcements: a powerful new single and details about his church’s upcoming Resurgence Conference.
The single, Nothing Else, is especially close to Hairston’s heart. It features his wife, Pastor Trina Hairston, along with David Wilford. “My wife has this annual conference, and she asked me to write her a song,” Hairston explained. “That’s how Nothing Else was born. She sang it beautifully but said she didn’t want to perform it again. So we re-recorded it with David, and putting them together made it even more special.” The track, included on Hairston’s Live Reunion record, is focused on celebrating the glory of God.
Hairston also shared that encouraging his wife to sing is part of the process. “She doesn’t want to sing or preach, but she does both so well,” he admitted.
Beyond music, Hairston and his wife are preparing to host the Resurgence Conference at their church, The Gathering Place in Washington, D.C. Unlike many events that focus solely on spiritual revival, Hairston said this conference will take a broader approach. “We need revival in our finances, in our mental and emotional health, and even in our physical health,” he explained. “We won’t always need miracles if we stay healthy and make better decisions.”
The four-day event will feature a diverse lineup of voices, including mental health professionals, social leaders, Dr. Jamal Bryant, and Apostle Joshua Giles. There will also be a massive free concert on Friday night, featuring Ty Tribbett, Kierra Sheard, Hairston himself, Youthful Praise, and the Reunion Choir. Registration for the entire conference is free through The Gathering Place DC’s Instagram page.
Hairston also reflected on a recent vulnerable moment when he appeared on Willie Moore Jr.’s Love You More podcast. He admitted he hadn’t realized how open he’d been until fans began reacting. “It really made me sit down and have an honest conversation about things I hadn’t spoken about before,” he said. “Even my daughter shared things I didn’t know. I’m glad it blessed people, and I’m not ashamed of that transparency.”
As Hairston looks forward to the release of new music and the gathering of believers in D.C., his message remains consistent: real revival touches every part of life, and honesty is part of the healing.
