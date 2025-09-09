Private Papá: Miguel Reveals He Secretly Welcomed A Baby With Partner Margaret Zhang Last Year

Miguel is a first-time father, an announcement that comes just a few years after the end of his longtime relationship and marriage.

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

The singer took to Instagram to share the big news, revealing that he and partner Margaret Zhang privately welcomed their first baby last year. The announcement came in the form of a tribute post for the little one’s first birthday.

“Our baby turned 1 today,” Miguel wrote on Tuesday, Sept. 9. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO!!!” “We love you so much,” he continued alongside a video of him and his baby, whose face is blurred out. “So proud and honored that you chose us to be your parents. Papá wrote you a song—hope it always reminds you of how loved you are.”

News of Miguel’s first child comes three years after he and ex Nazanin Mandi finalized their divorce after 3 years of marriage. According to documents obtained by E! News, Nazanin filed for the dissolution of their union in California, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship for years, having gotten back together four months after their initial breakup in September 2021. The pair first began dating when they were just 19 and 18 years old.

“When you’re with somebody starting from 18, a lot of things happen,” Nazanin told E! News after their 2018 wedding. “There’s a lot of growth. There’s a lot of growing pains and all through our twenties was the time to get our minds right, to really find ourselves and through that process, fortunately, we grew together and not apart.”

As for Miguel’s new partner, Margaret Zhang has been the singer’s partner for at least two years, according to reports from Vibe. The couple has been pictured together multiple times over the past couple of years, though it seems they’re trying to keep their relationship as private as possible, as evidenced by their decision to keep their parenthood private for a year.

Zhang was born and raised in Australia and is ethnically Chinese. She attended the University of Sydney, where she got both a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws degree.

She is the former Editor-In-Chief of Vogue China, working for the esteemed magazine from February 2021 to June 2024. Hired at just 27, she was the youngest EIC of any edition of Vogue.

While the timeline of their relationship is blurry, Margaret and Miguel started to be seen together frequently in 2023. This occurred five months after Nazanin Mandi filed for divorce from the R&B singer. Zhang first revealed photos of her baby bump in June 2024, while attending the Biarritz International Film Festival in Biarritz, France, though she didn’t reveal the father–until now.

The post Private Papá: Miguel Reveals He Secretly Welcomed A Baby With Partner Margaret Zhang Last Year appeared first on Bossip.

Private Papá: Miguel Reveals He Secretly Welcomed A Baby With Partner Margaret Zhang Last Year was originally published on bossip.com