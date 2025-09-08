VMAs Slaying GloRilla Terrifically Trolls Young Thug With Petty Post, YSL Yapper Responds

Tonight's Schedule

Celebrity

GloRilla Terrifically Trolls Young Thug With Petty Post

GloRilla's latest petty post is a nod to Young Thug's disparaging comments about her.

Published on September 8, 2025

GloRilla is far from finished speaking on Young Thug’s YSL yapping, and she recently drove the point home by trolling Jeffrey “Wendy” Williams.



As previously reported, the “Lady Whistledown of rap” is being called out via leaked conversations he had while incarcerated. In one of his first instances, he made disparaging comments about GloRilla, mocking her looks for being compared to Rihanna.

“That b*** ugly as f***. They say she ain’t ugly, man that b*** ain’t nothing.”

“Rihanna? Look like God damn Brianna,” he said after Mariah The Scientist noted during their call that people think they look alike. “Long ass bulls**** a** wig, skinny s***, God damn big a* head, big mouth. … I would not pursue her, like at all…Ever!”

Following that, the YSL yapper apologized to his “twin” GloRilla, noting that he was ranting because of the difficulties he faced behind bars.

GloRilla took the entire thing in stride, telling fans at the time that they should focus on Beyoncé’s birthday.

GloRilla Trolls Young Thug

Now Glo’s taking an opportuninty to troll Young Thug.

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

On Sunday, the stylish stunner posted pics of her VMAs look that included a menswear inspired Helen Anthony dress.

“Brianna,” she captioned the post refrerencing Young Thug’s comments. Making it even more petty, she added the track “Rihanna” by her CMG label head Yo Gotti which features Young Thug.

Shortly thereafter, Young Thug hopped in her comments to respond with heart emojis.

As you can imagine, GloRilla fans aren’t feeling Young Thug’s comment—but what do YOU think?

Do YOU think GloRilla’s accepted Young Thug’s apology, and what do you think about her trolling the YSL yapper?

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

