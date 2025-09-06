Tonight's Schedule
6:30PM The Cosby Show
7:00PM The Cosby Show
7:30PM The Cosby Show
Celebrity

Keke Wyatt's Son Claims She Used His Cancer For Clout

‘Clout Chasing’ With Cancer? Keke Wyatt’s Son Claims Singer Used His Diagnosis For ‘Attention,’ Called It ‘Karma’ Because He’s Gay

The singer's 23-year-old son Rahjah Ke’ Morton claims the singer use his cancer for public attention and blamed his being gay for contracting the illness.

Published on September 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keke Wyatt attends The Players Alliance 2025 Game Changers Celebration
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Keke Wyatt‘s 23-year-old son, Rahjah Ke’ Morton, has spoken out with claims that the singer used his cancer diagnosis for clout and called it “karma” for his being gay.

While joining in on the “put a finger down” TikTok trend, Morton seemed to tell fans that his mother was not truly supportive of him and instead abused him in private.

“Put a finger down if you were diagnosed with cancer as a teenager and your parent decided to publicly announce your diagnosis for personal gain and attention, but behind the scenes saying that your diagnosis is karma for you being apart of the Alphabet mafia — and if they known that you were gonna turn out like this they could’ve kept their money.”

Social media quickly jumped into Morton’s comments with support for him and slander for Wyatt.

“Mind you she out here singing for pride events,” one user commented.

Well, that surely is something. She wouldn’t be the first performer to cash a pride check and later be outed for homophobia if Morton’s claims are true. Wyatt announced her son’s cancer diagnosis back in 2017 via an Instagram post where she also told her fans that she planned to shave her head in solidarity with Rahjah.

Though he was diagnosed with stage 4 leukemia, Morton successfully underwent chemotherapy and beat cancer in 2018. The mother and son duo appeared in a YouTube video about his treatment journey the same year, where they discussed their feelings upon first hearing his diagnosis.

“I said, ‘What is it? Like, cancer or something?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ Honey, my butthole fell on the floor. My throat hit my butt and my butt hit the floor. I couldn’t believe it,” she said at the time.

Wyatt revealed that she first noticed signs of Morton’s illness during a family trip to Disney World, where he was unable to walk and stand for long periods of time. After he began losing weight at an alarming rate, they all began to worry.

“Because I was dying! I was literally dying, and we didn’t know,” Rahjah recalled in the video.

Keke has yet to respond to the claims made by her son but something tells us she’s not going to stay silent for too long.

The post ‘Clout Chasing’ With Cancer? Keke Wyatt’s Son Claims Singer Used His Diagnosis For ‘Attention,’ Called It ‘Karma’ Because He’s Gay appeared first on Bossip.

‘Clout Chasing’ With Cancer? Keke Wyatt’s Son Claims Singer Used His Diagnosis For ‘Attention,’ Called It ‘Karma’ Because He’s Gay  was originally published on bossip.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Entertainment

Congrats, Senator! Cory Booker Announces Engagement

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Celebrity

Case Closed Cardi Found Not Liable In $24 Million Assault And Battery Trial, Trolls Pregnancy Rumors With Open Shirt Celebration

3:28
Payback, True Crime Mondays, True Crime Newsletter, zFull Episodes

Who Invited Agustin Garcia | PAYBACK

Uncensored, TV One
Uncensored, Uncensored Video

UNCENSORED

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close