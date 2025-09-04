Ebro Says Owners Don’t Value HOT97, Funk Flex Panders To Execs

Ebro isn’t feeling the recent changes at HOT97. He says ownership doesn’t value the station’s legacy and that Funk Flex gets his way because he panders to execs.

Last week New York City’s premier Hip-Hop station endured a major shake up with their talent. DJ Enuff, who once backed The Notorious B.I.G., was terminated after 27 years of being on air. In addition, other changes were made to the daily programming but to hear Ebro tell it leadership failed to notify any of the talent. “Congratulations, you played yourself to our family up here, all of us up here who have worked at Hot 97 and even individuals who no longer work at Hot 97, who wanted to chime in about what’s going on at Hot 97,” Darden began.

He went on to disclose that leadership does not invest in the station as they should be doing. “I been telling y’all for months, years that the new ownership of the big legend, Hot 97, didn’t give a damn about investing in this damn thing here. No new studios, making cuts, cutting staff, cutting this, cutting that” he added. “Then, I hear last Thursday Flex started tweeting about his last show, that they’re keeping our show on ’til 11:00. I didn’t get an email, a text, I didn’t get nothing.”

Ebro didn’t stop there though – he also revealed that on air winners have yet to receive their prizes. “There’s people that are listening right now that were given money, cash giveaways that haven’t gotten their money yet bro. People never got tickets they were promised.” He also advised other HOT97 talent to not go at each other as the cutbacks will continue to come regardless. Before closing things out he hinted that Funkmaster Flex will always have a job at HOT97 because he “will do the song and dance.”



