Cardi B Reacts To “Not Guilty” Verdict In Her Civil Trial, Dances To New “Bodega Baddie” Song

Source: MEGA / Getty

A few days after Cardi B went viral for her hilarious testimony in a recent civil trial case she’s fighting off, a verdict was handed down and the Bronx bomber just went home with the spoils.

According to Newsweek, a jury found Cardi B not guilty for an alleged assault that took place in 2018 where a security guard at a medical facility accused Cardi of cutting her face with her finger nail after a quick back-and-forth upon Cardi’s arrival. Emani Ellis sued Cardi B for a cool $24 million over the incident in which Ellis and Cardi got into a dispute after Ellis began recording Cardi B with her smart phone without Cardi’s consent. Cardi then allegedly cut Ellis with her extra long GEM Star fingernail and Ellis proceeded to take legal action.

Unfortunately for Ellis, a jury found that Cardi was not liable for the alleged attack and Cardi went out and thanked everyone who supported her and the jurors who sided with her in this legal matter saying “I want to thank the jurors, I want to thank the judge, and I want to thank the respectful press.”

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Proclaiming her innocence in the ordeal, Cardi B swore she “did not touch that woman” and promised that should she ever be sued for something she didn’t do again, she would “countersue” and “I’m gonna make you pay because this is not okay.”

Taking issue with people suing high profile celebrities in hopes of a quick payout, Cardi B let it be known she’s not the one for those games as she’ll spend every last dime fighting a frivolous lawsuit before coughing up a dime to someone who she did nothing to.

“Don’t ever think I’m just going to give you my money that I work hard for. I don’t lay in bed all day, I work all day. I work for my kids who I take care of, so don’t ever think you’re just going to sue me and I’m just going to settle.”

We believe Cardi when she says this because she can be as petty as they come. Just ask Tasha K.

While she seemed to be annoyed to have gone through this entire situation, Cardi B was more than happy following the jury’s verdict and decided to share her joy on TikTok along with a sneak peak at one of her new cuts “Bodega Baddie.” Dancing for her fans to her new tunes while showing she isn’t actually pregnant as many assumed, Cardi looks like a woman filled with glee and happiness as she embarks on the next chapter in her life.

We ain’t mad at her.

Check out Cardi’s new cut below and let us know your thoughts on this situation in the comments section.

Cardi B Reacts To “Not Guilty” Verdict In Her Civil Trial, Dances To New “Bodega Baddie” Song was originally published on hiphopwired.com