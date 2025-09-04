R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Source: Steven Simione / Getty

Influencer and reality television personality Rolling Ray, born Raymond Harper, has died at the age of 28. His mother and Fox5 D.C. confirmed that the Washington, D.C. native passed away just days before what would have been his 29th birthday.

His mother, Shazola Nay, confirmed his passing in a heartfelt message on Facebook, describing her son as a light who had gone home “to be with the Lord.”

Tributes soon poured in from fans, friends, and colleagues, and the Zeus Network, where Ray collaborated as both talent and producer on shows like Bobby I Love You, Purrr.

On Instagram, Zeus onored him as a star whose laughter and light would “live on forever.”

“From #BobbyILoveYouPurrr to #TheConversation, you were Unapologetically & Authentically your TRUEST Self. From your ZEUS Fam, we Love, Thank, & will Miss you Always!” read the statement.

Bobby Lytes, who starred in Bobby I Love You, Purr, and famously feuded with Ray, also released a heartfelt statement tributing the star.

“Damn. I tried to wait this one out, praying it was another rumor. Rest in peace to the most famous boy in a wheelchair. We came together and showed the world how two different people from 2 separate paths in life can put hate aside and create magic. Spread your wings and fly, my iconic friend, Rolling Ray.”

Known online as “the most famous boy inna wheelchair,” Rolling Ray rose to prominence through his larger-than-life personality and unforgettable catchphrases. His wit and charisma helped him build a loyal fan base across social media platforms, where he became a cultural fixture in the digital space.

Beyond his online fame, Ray also made his mark on television. He appeared on MTV’s Catfish: Trolls, the Zeus network, and Divorce Court.

A cause of his death has not been disclosed.

R.I.P. Rolling Ray.

