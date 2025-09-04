Happy B’Day: 44 Iconic Beyoncé Looks To Celebrate Bey’s 44th Birthday

Happy Beyoncé Day!

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Any self-respecting member of the Bey Hive already knows that September 4 is Beyoncé’s birthday. The number four holds significant meaning for Bey–her husband Jay-Z’s birthday is December 4, their wedding anniversary is April 4, and Blue Ivy’s middle name, Ivy, is a nod to the Roman numeral for four (IV)–making her milestone 44th birthday all the more special!

Fresh off of her record-breaking Cowboy Carter Tour, our generation’s greatest performer is probably off on vacation, enjoying some much-needed rest with her family–just like she was on her 43rd birthday.

When she’s on vacation, you can bet on seeing Bey with a glass of SirDavis American Whisky in hand. You can celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday just like the queen herself with a few signature cocktail recipes from the brand, raising a glass in honor of the icon’s birthday.

For The End-Of-Summer Soiree: Honey Bee

Source: SirDavis American Whisky

Ingredients:

2 oz SirDavis American Whisky

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup*

Garnish: Honeycomb

Instructions: Add liquid ingredients to a shaker tin with ice going in last. Shake for dilution and pour into a coupe glass. Garnish with honeycomb.

*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

For the Cowboy Carter Tour Reminiscent: Texas Buckiin’

Source: SirDavis American Whisky

Ingredients:

1.5 oz SirDavis American Whisky

.25 oz Lemon Juice

.25 oz Honey Syrup*

4-5 oz Ginger Beer

Garnish: Lemon wedge

Instructions: Pour SirDavis Whisky into glass with ice then squeeze fresh lemon juice into a glass with honey simple syrup and add ginger beer. Gently stir, garnish with horse medallion pick through lemon wedge, and serve.

*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

For the Early Fall Nightcap: Davis Old Fashioned

Source: SirDavis American Whisky

Ingredients:

2 oz SirDavis American Whisky

.25 oz Honey Syrup*

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Lemon Twist & Brandied Cherry

Instructions: In a mixing glass, add all ingredients. Stir for dilution and strain into a rocks glass over a large cube. Garnish with an orange twist & brandied cherry.

*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

Happy Birthday, Beyoncé! Celebrating King Bey Throughout The Years

Now that you’ve got your cocktail, we’re taking you on a trip down memory lane through 44 of Beyoncé’s most iconic looks over the years. The 32-time Grammy winner has 44 iconic looks from 2025 alone, but we did our best to pick out some faves, anyway, in no particular order:

44. Performing “Deja Vu” for the first time with Jay-Z at the BET Awards (2006)

43. Custom Vera Wang ultramarine blue hooded sequin and silk chiffon jumpsuit for the RENAISSANCE World Tour in Vancouver (2023)

42. Beyoncé for the Cowboy Carter Tour Book

41. Beyoncé for GQ

40. Wearing Etro in London for Cowboy Carter Tour in 2025

Hit the flip to see the rest of the looks on our list!

39. Rockin’ The Corps in San Diego (2005)

38. Beyoncé for CR Fashion Book – March 2024

37. Beyoncé wearing Schiaparelli custom Haute Couture at 2025 Grammy Awards

36. Custom Versace for the premiere of the Renaissance film (2023)

35. Coordinating gold looks with Blue Ivy for Mufasa premiere in 2024

34. At Louis Vuitton’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week show (2025)

33. Beyoncé Bowl 2024

32. Beyoncé performing “Ring The Alarm” live at the 2006 VMAs

31. Adidas x IVY PARK ‘Halls of Ivy’ in 2021

30. Beyoncé wearing her own Virgo’s Groove merch in 2025

29. Beyoncé opens the Renaissance World Tour in custom Alexander McQueen (2023)

28. Wearing Emanual Ungaro SS 2003 dress

27. Covering W Magazine in 2024

26. Beyoncé in 2003 wearing a Dolce & Gabbana corset dress for The Late Show appearance

25. Beyoncé in the Haunted music video (2013)

24. Wearing Schiaparelli Haute Couture at the Golden Globes in 2020

23. Beyoncé in Johannesburg, South Africa (2018)

22. British Vogue July 2022

21. Sir Davis photoshoot in 2024

20. Cowboy Carter Tour in Las Vegas

19. Dressed as Pamela Anderson

18. Levi’s campaign in 2025

17. Cowboy Carter Tour in Chicago, 2025

16. Miami Beach in 2006

15. Beyoncé for GQ in 2013

14. Renaissance World Tour in Las Vegas

13. Sir Davis photoshoot (2024)

12. Cowboy Carter Tour 2025

11. Beyoncé in custom Loewe for the Renaissance Tour in 2023

10. Renaissance Tour in Atlanta (2023)

9. Beyoncé Bowl in 2024

8. Cowboy Carter Tour in Atlanta

7. Night 1 of the Cowboy Carter tour in London

6. Loewe in St. Louis for her 100th look on the Renaissance World Tour

5. Cowboy Carter Tour in London

4. Performing in Houston in 2023

3. Cowboy Carter visuals

2. Beyoncé at the after-party at Movida in London (2006)

1. Beyoncé in custom Emilio Pucci, 2023

