Case Closed Cardi Found Not Liable In $24 Million Assault And Battery Trial, Trolls Pregnancy Rumors With Open Shirt Celebration

Cardi B’s name has been cleared after a jury found her not liable to pay any damages in the $24 million case brought by a former security guard. After getting the good news, big win Belcalis took some time to further fuel speculation that she’s hiding her pregnancy.

Source: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

On Tuesday, September 2, after days of testimony, a jury sided with the rapper, determining she did not have to pay any damages in the $24 million case brought against her.

The former Love & Hip Hop star was accused of, among other things, spitting on and using racial slurs against Emani Ellis in a 2018 alleged incident. While she admitted to a verbal encounter, Cardi denied any physical altercation. According to reports from TMZ, Cardi plans to countersue following the verdict.

Pointing out her pregnant condition and Ellis’s size, the rapper counterclaimed that she and Ellis verbally sparred after the security guard violated her privacy by recording her during a doctor’s visit while she was pregnant with her first child, Kulture. Ellis first brought the lawsuit against Cardi B in 2020. She alleged that the rapper had injured her cheek after striking her with her fingernail, but a doctor at the rapper’s Beverly Hills OB-GYN office testified they did not witness her striking the guard.

Earlier on Tuesday, the mother of three threw a marker at a paparazzo who questioned her about pregnancy rumors, claiming her estranged husband Offset was bragging about getting her pregnant for a fourth time, despite her relationship with Stefon Diggs.

After launching the marker, the rapper condemned the photographer for asking such a question, saying: “Do you see women asking those type of questions to me? Why do you feel as a man, you get to ask me those type of questions?” “Act like you have some manners,” she continued, before adding, “Respect women.”

After she climbed into her vehicle, the paparazzo shouted, “I still love you, Cardi!”

Following her big win, Cardi continued to troll her fans in the wake of ongoing pregnancy rumors.

Source: MEGA / Getty

After watching several videos of the hitmaker walking into the Los Angeles courtroom with a noticeable waddle and a suspiciously rotund midsection, pregnancy rumors only got worse.

Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

In what seems to be a response to all of the speculation, Cardi posted a video of her dancing in her final courtroom look, revealing a corset under her shirt.

While the verdict is still out on whether or not this video clears the rapper of any pregnancy rumors, she’s clearly over the moon about the jury’s decision to clear her name.

Source: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The post Case Closed Cardi Found Not Liable In $24 Million Assault And Battery Trial, Trolls Pregnancy Rumors With Open Shirt Celebration appeared first on Bossip.

Case Closed Cardi Found Not Liable In $24 Million Assault And Battery Trial, Trolls Pregnancy Rumors With Open Shirt Celebration was originally published on bossip.com