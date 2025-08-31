‘Y’all Won! No More Album!’ Tamar Braxton Calls Off New EP Amid ‘PR Stunt’ Allegations, Addresses Funky Dineva’s ‘Snaggletooth’ Shade

After a week of speculation about a mysterious health scare, Tamar Braxton is breaking her silence to call off her upcoming EP, Hearbreak Retrograde, and address “PR stunt” accusations from her now ex-friend, Funky Dineva. In a tearful TikTok Live, the singer addressed what she claims was a near-fatal incident that left her with missing teeth and a fractured nose.

Source: Arturo Holmes/Paras Griffin

As BOSSIP reported, Braxton’s injury, a result of a health scare she says “almost took her out,” has become a public spectacle, and the songstress is speaking out. On Thursday, August 29th, Tamar took to TikTok Live, where she appeared to be getting glammed up while discussing her recent health ordeal.

A visibly emotional Tamar stated, “Y’all have allowed this person to bully me and eat me up, and the truth is, I’ve been in the hospital.” She later got choked up again and admitted things had been “really hard” for her in the past week.

The singer also addressed accusations that she was creating drama. “I love drama? Well, what’s the drama? Somebody gotta tell me,” she said, seemingly reading comments from her live. She was then overcome with emotion again, tearing up as she explained, “All I know is I went to bed and I woke up, and my life changed, and I probably shouldn’t have said nothing, but I panicked because I was scared and I was alone, and I was in pain. And that’s it, I don’t have to lie, I got money, I have success, I don’t have to lie about anything.

Tamar Braxton Calls Off Upcoming EP Amid Funky Dineva’s Claims That Her Injury Was A PR Stunt

The drama surrounding Tamar Braxton’s injury intensified after internet personality Funky Dineva was dragged into the mix. Funky, who was seen partying with Tamar at V12 Lounge in Atlanta the night before her incident, was shocked when she claimed she “almost died” in a subsequent Instagram Stories post. Funky then took matters into his own hands, calling her allegations a publicity stunt to push her new EP, Heartbreak Retrograde. According to The Grape Juice, he even referred to the singer as a “toothless muppet” and “snaggletooth.”

Tamar was quick to hit back, however, claiming she was unaware of the fallout while she was recovering in the hospital. “Had I known what was going on while I was in the hospital trying to recover, I would have said something. It’s terrible that whatever I DIDN’T say turned into all this. I just want PEACE,” she wrote.

Additionally, in response to Dineva’s claims, Tamar doubled down, saying, “I’ve done too much healing to fight with ANYONE!! I just want to get better and continue doing what I love.”

According to TheShadeRoom, Tamar’s Miami dentist, Dr. Amira Ogunleye, offered a theory about what may have caused the health scare. Dr. Amira, who treated Braxton’s injury, stated her injuries could have been from “somnambulism” (aka sleepwalking) after a stroke or seizure was ruled out by medical professionals.

Braxton’s injury and the subsequent back-and-forth with Funky Dineva seemed to be the last straw for the singer, who also announced that she would be shelving her album after public criticism for her TikTok live video. “Y’all won! There is no more album. And I’m going to my farm and u will never hear from me again. I’m sorry for everything,” she wrote in The Shade Room’s comment section.

The unresolved drama with Funky Dineva and the mysterious circumstances of her injury leave many questions unanswered, leaving fans to speculate about the full story.

