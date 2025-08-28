Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug has spoken out after an alleged old audio clip of his police interrogation went viral.

Where some fans claim he name-dropped fellow YSL member Peewee Roscoe. The clip shows Thug speaking with detectives for about two hours, and it quickly sparked rumors that he might have snitched. But Thug took to X to clear the air. He said, “They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?” suggesting he was actually protecting Roscoe, not giving him up.

Fans online are having mixed reactions to the alleged audio leak. Some are backing Thugger, saying his loyalty was never in question. Others are calling out the fact that bloggers and media pages are reposting the video just to stir drama. One fan said, “Mind you, paid bloggers took it down on all platforms to repost it again for their agenda.” Another added, “Not mad at video, mad at the fact you disowned your brother Gunna over doing what he had to do.”

The situation with Gunna started when he took an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case back in 2022. That allowed him to get out of jail, but fans accused him of snitching on Young Thug. Gunna denied that, saying in a statement that he never gave any information, never agreed to testify, and didn’t plan to be involved in the trial at all. He said the plea was just a way to end his own legal trouble.

Now that Thug is being accused of the same thing, some fans are pointing out the double standard. “So he ain’t mad at Gunna no more. He can’t be after this,” one person posted. Others are just asking for music, saying they don’t care about the drama.

Outside of the case, Thug has been showing love to his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist. She just dropped a new album called “Hearts Sold Separately“, and it’s getting a lot of praise. Despite everything going on, Thug seems focused on staying loyal and keeping his circle strong.

