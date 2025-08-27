Ad Sales Planner (New York)

Job Title: Ad Sales Planner

Department: Ad Sales

Reports To: Sr. Director, Pricing & Planning

Position ID: 2016-AS-Sales Planner-01

FLSA Status: Exempt

Location: New York

SUMMARY:

The Ad Sales Planner provides support for all aspects of the ad sales process. The successful candidate will have a team-player mentality and the ability to work under pressure meeting deadlines to fulfill client requests. This role reports to the Ad Sales Manager.





REPSONSIBILITIES:

Create and manage national sales proposals for Linear and CTV that maximize revenue and inventory based on marketplace conditions and client needs

Work closely with Sales Pricing and Planning, and Commercial Operations to ensure advertisers air as negotiated

Work with Ad Ops team on CTV campaign set-up and maintenance

Partner with Ad Ops to provide CTV campaign reporting and linear post-buy analysis to clients

Monitor stewardship of all accounts and allocate under delivery packages as needed

Ownership of integrated marketing executions and provide recap for both agency and clients

Collaborate with and help mentor Sales Coordinators

Work with management team to supervise Sales Coordinators on all pre and post sales support, delegate responsibilities and train the Sales Coordinators

Service accounts by building and maintaining close communication with agency/client counter-parts as needed to provide excellent service at all times

Support planning management and Sales staff with projects and ad hoc reporting

Generate written order confirmation for advertiser’s schedules.

Attend and facilitate client meetings as requested.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Exceptional interpersonal skills on the phone, via video, via email, and in person.

Strong Media Math skills

A self-starting mindset, with the ability to make decisions quickly and react to a changing environment.

Deadline driven and organized with good project management skills.

Must be proficient with various computer software including Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and E-mail.

Legal right to work in the US.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree and 2-4 years of experience working at media sales company, or advertising agency preferred