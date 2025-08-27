TV One - Careers - Ad Sales Planner Position
Ad Sales Planner (New York)
Job Title: Ad Sales Planner
Department: Ad Sales
Reports To: Sr. Director, Pricing & Planning
Position ID: 2016-AS-Sales Planner-01
FLSA Status: Exempt
Location: New York
SUMMARY:
The Ad Sales Planner provides support for all aspects of the ad sales process. The successful candidate will have a team-player mentality and the ability to work under pressure meeting deadlines to fulfill client requests. This role reports to the Ad Sales Manager.
REPSONSIBILITIES:
- Create and manage national sales proposals for Linear and CTV that maximize revenue and inventory based on marketplace conditions and client needs
- Work closely with Sales Pricing and Planning, and Commercial Operations to ensure advertisers air as negotiated
- Work with Ad Ops team on CTV campaign set-up and maintenance
- Partner with Ad Ops to provide CTV campaign reporting and linear post-buy analysis to clients
- Monitor stewardship of all accounts and allocate under delivery packages as needed
- Ownership of integrated marketing executions and provide recap for both agency and clients
- Collaborate with and help mentor Sales Coordinators
- Work with management team to supervise Sales Coordinators on all pre and post sales support, delegate responsibilities and train the Sales Coordinators
- Service accounts by building and maintaining close communication with agency/client counter-parts as needed to provide excellent service at all times
- Support planning management and Sales staff with projects and ad hoc reporting
- Generate written order confirmation for advertiser’s schedules.
- Attend and facilitate client meetings as requested.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Exceptional interpersonal skills on the phone, via video, via email, and in person.
- Strong Media Math skills
- A self-starting mindset, with the ability to make decisions quickly and react to a changing environment.
- Deadline driven and organized with good project management skills.
- Must be proficient with various computer software including Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and E-mail.
- Legal right to work in the US.
EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:
- Bachelor’s Degree and 2-4 years of experience working at media sales company, or advertising agency preferred
