Work

TV One - Careers - Ad Sales Planner Position

Ad Sales Planner (New York)

Published on August 27, 2025

Job Title:       Ad Sales Planner

Department:  Ad Sales

Reports To:   Sr. Director, Pricing & Planning

Position ID:   2016-AS-Sales Planner-01

FLSA Status: Exempt

Location:       New York

SUMMARY:

The Ad Sales Planner provides support for all aspects of the ad sales process. The successful candidate will have a team-player mentality and the ability to work under pressure meeting deadlines to fulfill client requests. This role reports to the Ad Sales Manager.

REPSONSIBILITIES:

  • Create and manage national sales proposals for Linear and CTV that maximize revenue and inventory based on marketplace conditions and client needs
  • Work closely with Sales Pricing and Planning, and Commercial Operations to ensure advertisers air as negotiated
  • Work with Ad Ops team on CTV campaign set-up and maintenance
  • Partner with Ad Ops to provide CTV campaign reporting and linear post-buy analysis to clients
  • Monitor stewardship of all accounts and allocate under delivery packages as needed
  • Ownership of integrated marketing executions and provide recap for both agency and clients
  • Collaborate with and help mentor Sales Coordinators
  • Work with management team to supervise Sales Coordinators on all pre and post sales support, delegate responsibilities and train the Sales Coordinators
  • Service accounts by building and maintaining close communication with agency/client counter-parts as needed to provide excellent service at all times
  • Support planning management and Sales staff with projects and ad hoc reporting
  • Generate written order confirmation for advertiser’s schedules.
  • Attend and facilitate client meetings as requested.

QUALIFICATIONS:  

  • Exceptional interpersonal skills on the phone, via video, via email, and in person.
  • Strong Media Math skills
  • A self-starting mindset, with the ability to make decisions quickly and react to a changing environment.
  • Deadline driven and organized with good project management skills.
  • Must be proficient with various computer software including Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and E-mail.
  • Legal right to work in the US.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

  • Bachelor’s Degree and 2-4 years of experience working at media sales company, or advertising agency preferred

