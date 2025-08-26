Ricky Dillard’s “Choirmaster 2”: Faith, Fire, and Future Leaders

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / other

Gospel music icon Ricky Dillard graced “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to discuss his electrifying new project, “Choirmaster 2,” and share powerful insights about his 38-year ministry journey with New G choir.

The conversation opened with Dillard’s latest single, “When I Think,” which he describes as a life-changing experience recorded live in Cincinnati, Ohio. “The glory cloud had entered the room,” Dillard recalled, explaining how the audience and choir connected so powerfully that the service transformed into an overwhelming moment of praise and thanksgiving. The song reflects on God’s faithfulness throughout life’s journey, with Dillard emphasizing the message: “If he’s done it before, he’ll do it again and again.”

A highlight of the interview centered on Dillard’s recent Stellar Award win for traditional choir, where he shared the category with one of his own mentees – a first in his nearly four-decade career. In a touching display of ministry legacy, Dillard honored his protégé with the award, explaining, “This is the reason I do it. This is the reason I am called the choir master.” He takes pride in nurturing talent and watching his “sons in ministry” develop their own successful choirs.

When asked about advice for the next generation of choir masters, Dillard offered honest wisdom about the challenges ahead. “No journeys are easy. You’re going to be tried in the fire,” he shared, referencing organizational struggles and maintaining focus. His solution remains rooted in scripture: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not to your own understanding.”

The interview showcased Dillard’s heart for mentorship and his commitment to preserving gospel music’s rich tradition while empowering emerging leaders. His ministry continues to flourish through both his own recordings and the success of those he’s trained, proving that true legacy lies in multiplication rather than just personal achievement.

