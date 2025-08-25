Tonight's Schedule
Snoop Dogg Says He's 'Scared' Of LGBT Representation In Movies

Sensitive Snoop Dogg Says He’s ‘Scared’ To Go To The Movies After Seeing Lesbian Couple In ‘Lightyear’: ‘Y’all Throwing Me In The Middle Of Sh**t’

Published on August 25, 2025

Despite building a career off of rapping about gang activity and other dangerous experiences he’s endured throughout his life, Snoop Dogg is “scared” of a little LGBTQ+ representation in film.

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The Long Beach native made some upsetting comments about LGBTQ+ representation during his appearance on a recent episode of Dr. Sarah Fontenot’s It’s Giving podcast.

“What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere,” the 53-year-old began in the episode released on Aug. 20, per Variety.

He went on to explain that he took his grandson to see the 2022 Disney animated film Lightyear and was surprised that one of the characters has two moms.

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’” he recalled. “‘Oh sh**t, I didn’t come in for this sh**t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”

The rapper said that his grandson asked him, “They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby?”

“So it’s like, f**k me, I’m like, scared to go to the movies,” Snoop thought after being asked about the same-sex couple. “Y’all throwing me in the middle of sh**t that I don’t have an answer for.”

“It threw me for a loop,” Snoop continued. “I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.’”

Later on in the interview, Snoop also claimed that “masculinity is being taken out of men” nowadays.

“I look at commercials. I look at everything that comes on TV. Movies, TV shows, and and it’s always including some form of having a black man not as strong as he could be,” he said.

The rapper continued: “We showing different sides and different elements of the black man, which is cool, but when you pushing this as the front and forgetting that this is always the lead, because without this (points to himself), we can’t reproduce. We can’t bring tribes of generations into this world when this ain’t in front.”

“I got ten grandbabies, cause this is the man,” he concluded.

Sad to see one of our beloved legends has officially reached “old many yells at cloud” age.

The post Sensitive Snoop Dogg Says He’s ‘Scared’ To Go To The Movies After Seeing Lesbian Couple In ‘Lightyear’: ‘Y’all Throwing Me In The Middle Of Sh**t’ appeared first on Bossip.

