News

Drake Doubles Down On Support Of Tory Lanez

Fold That Up Right Now: Drake Doubles Down On Support Of Tory Lanez

Drake commented on a resurfaced Tory Lanez interview with Rob Markman, throwing a jab at the journalist while calling for Lanez's freedom.

Published on August 25, 2025

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake has made it known that his support of Tory Lanez is unyielding, doing so once more in the form of a comment on social media. When an Instagram account shared an older Tory Lanez interview, Drake commented on the clip while taking a jab at the journalist and ending the salvo, calling for Tory Lanez’s freedom.

X account Kurrco shared a clip of a Tory Lanez interview with Genius’ Rob Markman. In the clip, Lanez is seen reciting Lil Wayne’s verse from the track “Cannon” from the Dedication 2 mixtape. Lanez ends the display of reciting Weezy’s bars by passing it off to Markman, but he didn’t know the ending line.

While we couldn’t find the account where the resurfaced clip was initially shared, Kurrco noted that Drake replied to the clip, writing, “Of course this goof markman couldn’t finish the bar…free Tory.”

Markman caught wind of the Drake shot and responded with, “but if I start calling you names you gonna sue,” with a laughing emoji.

While it appears that Drake hasn’t responded to Rob Markman’s return jab, the Canadian superstar’s “free Tory” comment adds to his long-running stance in seeking freedom for his fellow countryman.

Photo: Getty

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

