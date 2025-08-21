Today's Schedule
News

Dame Dash Accused Of Hiding Money To Avoid Settlement Pay

Dame Dash Accused Of Hiding Money Through Wife To Avoid Settlement Pay

Published on August 21, 2025

Damon Dash
Dame Dash is being asked to show his receipts. He is accused of hiding his money through his wife’s business to avoid paying out a legal settlement.

As per Complex, Dame Dash is being instructed to make good on his debts, but his collectors are having a difficult time getting him to pay. Filmmaker Josh Webber says that the former Cake-A-Holic is using his network of business entities to hide his money. Webber had previously won a defamation judgement against Dash for $800,000 over the Dear Frank movie. Since 2022, he has been trying to collect on the payment with no luck. In June, a judge forced the Roc-A-Fella Records founder to give up some of his assets to satisfy the debt.

Since then Dame Dash has forked over two films and some other projects to make good on some of the monies owed. On Monday (Aug. 18), Josh Webber filed a document alleging Dash has been renaming his companies, specifically LLC Records. The filing refers to moves as “noncompliance” and “willful deceptiveness.” Webber’s claim might not be too far of a reach, as Dame Dash has confirmed that he has very little under his name. “I run my family office. I don’t own it. My family owns it,” he said in an interview with The Art Of Dialogue. “I don’t have too much in my name. So the things that are in my name are things that I don’t even know that exist, that don’t make money. They’re from years ago.”

You can see him discuss him being forced to give up his assets to Webber below.

