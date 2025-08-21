Today's Schedule
News

Eve Island: Eve Reveals She Dated Suge Knight To Spite Dr. Dre

In her new memoir, Eve shares some unexpected details about her past, including a short relationship with Suge Knight.

Published on August 21, 2025

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRE-TELECAST ARRIVALS
Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

In her new memoir, Eve shares some unexpected details about her past, including a short relationship with Suge Knight.

She admits that she got involved with Suge back in 2001 mainly to get back at Dr. Dre after their business relationship fell apart. Although she and Dre never dated, Eve says she was upset about how things ended between them professionally, and that played a big role in her decision.

“I was still in my little mood about Dre even though we made a solid hit together,” she writes. “So having Suge, his former boss at Death Row, stomping around Interscope felt like some sweet revenge. I am not really sure how I concocted this idea, yet here we were.”

Eve explains that Suge started showing interest in her business and began getting involved in things behind the scenes. That caused tension between her and her label, Interscope Records, especially with the head of the label, Jimmy Iovine. “I feel like he [Jimmy] took his anger out on my third album,” she says, suggesting the situation may have hurt her career.

After talking to a few of her Ruff Ryder label mates, Eve decided it was best to end things with Suge. When she finally told him it was over, Suge actually took it well. She remembers him saying, “If I was your little sis, I would tell you the same thing.”

Even though her time with Suge was short, Eve now admits it was more about getting even with Dre than anything else. Her story gives a real look into how emotions, power, and business were all tangled together in the music world at that time. Looking back, she’s open about how the situation unfolded and the lessons she learned from it.

Eve Island: Eve Reveals She Dated Suge Knight To Spite Dr. Dre  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

