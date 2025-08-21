Alright Now, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Don’t Hurt ‘Em! Sanctified Stunner Shows Out With Bold Baddiefit At 40th Stellar Awards

Ain’t God Good?

All eyes were on Grammy-winning Gospel star Tasha Cobbs Leonard who stunned in a curve-caressing dress on the bustling carpet of the 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the historic Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Styled by famed image architect J. Bolin, Cobbs commanded the carpet in a custom Anthony Lattimore look that’s sure to stir up commotion among the saints on Stellar Awards Sunday (Aug. 31 on BET).

With not one, but two looks, it was clear the night belonged to Leonard who also hit the stage for a soul-stirring performance.

Other standout stunners included Gospel girlies Jekalyn Car, Natalie Todd, Evvie McKinney, and Jordan Welch.

Hosted by beloved brother-sister duo, BeBe & CeCe Winans, the 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards was a star-studded affair that brought out some big names including Lil Rel Howery, David and Tamela Mann, Trina Braxton, and more.

This year’s theme was ‘Our Music, Our Voice, Our Culture’ with an impressive lineup of performers including Donnie McClurkin, Dottie Peoples, William Murphy, Jonathan McReynolds, Pastor Mike Jr., Pastor Mike Todd & Transformation Worship, New Direction Gospel Choir of Tennessee State University, and more.

Check out the show teaser below:

Special guest presenters were headlined by Serayah (making her first post-baby appearance), Tyler Lepley, and Devon Franklin who promoted their upcoming faith-based Netflix film Ruth & Boaz.

The modern-day retelling of Ruth and Boaz—one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible—is the first film from Tyler Perry Studios and Devon Franklin’s multi-year, multi-picture, first-look deal with the streaming giant.

Directed by Alanna Brown and written by Mike Elliott and Cory Tynan, the project boasts an ensemble cast with appearances from Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Jermaine Dupri, Lecrae Moore, and Yung Joc.

With big sponsors and a bigger purpose, the ‘Greatest Night in Gospel Music’ airs Saturday, August 30th at 8PM and 11PM EST on the Stellar Network, August 31st at 8PM ET/7PM CT on BET, and September 28th at 1PM EST/12PM CT on Bounce TV.

