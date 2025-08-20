Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Naomi Osaka isn’t just serving aces these days, she’s serving looks. The tennis champ has been spotted clicking her heels around New York City this week, promoting her new Tubi documentary The Second Set. And her fashion game is hitting just as hard as her forehand.

The documentary takes us inside her life as a new mom to her daughter, Shai, but Naomi made it clear on The Today Show that the project is also a love letter:

“One of my biggest motivators was, of course, for people to understand the story of motherhood, but also I kind of want a little time capsule for my daughter to watch when she grows up.”

Naomi’s motherhood story might be the heart of her doc, but her press run style is the part that has us extra in our feelings.

Naomi Osaka Takes On The Today Show In Ferragamo

The 27-year-old came ready for daytime TV in a sleek Ferragamo number that was equal parts boss and bombshell. She rocked an olive belted shirt dress with a deep V neckline, sheer tights, and cognac heels tied at the ankles with black satin ribbons. Oversized clear hoops and a chunky clear bangle from Alexis Bittar kept it modern.

It’s Giving Sporty Chic Meets Video Vixen

Naomi didn’t just switch locations – she switched style lanes. For her Complex sit-down, she reimagined a track jacket as a mini dress. Think sporty chic turned sultry.

Color-blocked in gray, maroon, and black with a bold silver zipper, the oversized-sleeve GCDS look gave throwback vibes. Providing contrast, Naomi’s sheer tights, metallic pumps, and beaded earrings elevated the look.

We Are Obsessed With Naomi’s Mini Dress

When it came time for her documentary premiere, Naomi saved the drama for the carpet. She arrived in Palomo Spain’s Resort 2026 collection.

The fit was a voluminous white mini dress with embellished balloon sleeves and a sharp black bow tied at the neck. With sleek pointed heels and her signature glow, she was angelic yet strong.

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Styled by KJ Moody, Naomi’s NYC press run style is giving us a theme: mini dresses, sleek hair, and accessories that ooze quiet luxury. From Ferragamo chic to sporty-sexy to red carpet drama, she’s proving her game translates way beyond the court.

The Second Set may be for her daughter, but her fashion moments are definitely for us.

Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com