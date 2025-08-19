Tonight's Schedule
8:30PM A Different World
9:00PM A Different World
9:30PM A Different World
News

Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years For $1M Wire Fraud Scam

His mother was sentenced last month.

Published on August 18, 2025

Sean Kingston mugshot

Source: BROWARD SHERIFF’S OFFICE / Broward Sheriff’s Office

Sean Kingston will have to serve hard time for his participation in a federal wire fraud scheme. A judge has sentenced him to almost four years in prison.

As per Vulture magazine, Sean Kingston appeared at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday (Aug. 15). It was there that U.S. District Judge David S. Leibowitz gave him 42 months after being found guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. After his sentencing, the performer was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. On July 23, his mother Janice Turner was sentenced to five years in federal prison for her role in the scheme that defrauded several vendors of $1 million worth of property. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the goods ranged from jewelry, to an Escalade SUV and a 232-inch LED television.

In an exclusive statement to USA Today, Sean Kingston’s legal representative says they are content that the judge did not give the “Beautiful Girls” singer the recommended sentencing of five years. “It is important to note that most of the restitution in this case was paid back, even before these charges were brought,” attorney Zeljka Bozanic said. “Sean is taking this as a learning experience and will continue moving forward in a positive direction. We are actively reviewing all available options, including potential appeals, to ensure his rights are fully protected.”

At this time it is unclear which correctional facility Sean Kingston will begin his prison time. 

Close