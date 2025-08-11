Still ‘Someone To Love’: Jon B Celebrates 30 Years Of R&B Resplendence With Tour, Cruise & ‘Waiting On You’ Album, Grammy-Nominated Nostalgia Ensues

They don’t know… but they’re about to. Three decades after charismatically crooning his way into R&B history with “Someone to Love” and “They Don’t Know,” Grammy-nominated Jon B is still sizzling with smooth, grown-folk love songs and oozing Casanova charm; this time with his brand-new album, Waiting on You.

Jon B has been a cornerstone of soulful music since the mid-1990s, captivating audiences with his hits like “Someone to Love,” featuring Babyface, “They Don’t Know,” and “Are U Still Down” with Tupac. Known for his smooth, emotive vocals and heartfelt storytelling, Jon’s authentic and vulnerable style has solidified his place as a standout in the R&B genre for over two decades. Now with 30 years under his belt, he’s reflecting on his well-earned spot in 90s-nostalgic hearts, and his intro to a new audience.

The day-one listeners who slow-danced to “They Don’t Know” are now joined by Gen Z fans discovering his catalog through TikTok and streaming playlists.

“It feels amazing,” he told BOSSIP. “I’m doing what I love to do, which is make music, perform music for my extended family, my fans for 30 years. That’s the reason why I’m still around, [they’re] coming out to the shows, making sure my shows are sold out, making sure that the new music that I put out independently is appreciated. It’s the gift that keeps giving.”

The independently released Waiting on You arrived on March 21, 2025, marking Jon’s eighth studio album (or tenth if you count his Christmas and B-sides albums). It features collaborations with Tank, Rick Ross, Donell Jones, and Alex Isley, showcasing a maturity and growth he’s embraced over the years.

“I feel like I’m getting better with time, I haven’t loosened up at all. I think I’ve tightened up.”

Part of that “tightening up” includes having full creative control:

The album’s vibe is classic Jon B romance, a sound that still resonates today.

“The romanticism needs to come back, the romance is never going away. That’s always going to be something that people can relate to and that they need more of in their life,” he says.

Highlights from the album include a collaboration with Rick Ross. Jon recounts that it was stamped with that signature Maybach music drop, much to Jon’s delight.

Tank and Donell Jones, longtime friends and mutual fans, also make appearances, as well as sophisticated songbird Alex Isley, who beautifully belts out notes on the enchanting track, “Show Me.”

Alongside this new album, Jon B is continuing to tour.

The Pick Me Up tour, which kicked off April 11, 2025, at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, has been a true celebration for Jon and his fans. The tour is covering almost every state, bringing that timeless Jon B sound nationwide.

And for an even more intimate experience, Jon is hosting the Up Close & Personal Cruise from February 15 to 19, 2026, sailing from Long Beach, California, to Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico. He describes it as “a real intimate vibe.”

Fans can purchase cabins and get ready for a unique blend of music, mingling, and memories at sea.

Jon also sees the beauty in bridging generations of fans.

“I love it. It keeps it special for me and exciting, you know, to be new on someone’s radar. There’s lots of gems to discover here,” he says, referring to his catalog that spans 10 albums. “We have the classics, but you also have these new records that are gonna be classics one day. It’s just a matter of time.”

As Jon B continues to tour, release new music, and connect with fans old and new, it’s clear his soulful storytelling and heartfelt romance remain timeless.

Watch our exclusive with Jon below.

