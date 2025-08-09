Still Beefin’! K. Michelle Performs Diss Track Aimed At Former ‘LHHATL’ Castmate, Rasheeda Responds

Source: Udo Salters/Prince Williams

K. Michelle is not one to let a beef subside, and her latest move directed at her former Love and Hip Hop Atlanta castmates, Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, is proving it.

The “Can’t Raise A Man” singer performed her diss track, “Rasheeda Got Bags,” aimed at the Atlanta rapper during her latest tour stop, and her fans had a kiki over the longstanding feud between the two. After a piano interlude, K. Michelle sang the track for her day ones, who remember when and where the initial rift in the pair’s relationship began.

Fans of the long-running reality program may recall that Rasheeda drew criticism in the early aughts of the show when she accused K. Michelle of fabricating her tale of abuse at the hands of Atlanta producer Memphiz. Her story was later corroborated by his ex-wife Toya Johnson—who also revealed she’d experienced violence in their relationship. Memphiz himself confirmed the claims and publicly apologized to K via social media. Still, Rasheeda has never retracted her statement despite many fans calling on her to own up to her mistake.

Well, Rasheeda did take time to respond to K. Michelle’s concert moment via The Shade Room‘s comments, saying,

“Yeap she still loves me. Forever living rent free in her mind btw…she opening up at my concert. Get yo tickets.”

She then, with the help of her husband, Kirk, compared her Spotify streaming numbers to those of K. Michelle’s, pointing out that her TikTok viral song, “Marry Me,” has 2 billion streams. Mrs. Frost also noted that her monthly listeners were higher than the Memphis-born songstress. However, K. Michelle called cap on the stunt with her own post where she listed her accomplishments.

“You really sat there and let that man embarrass you AGAIN today,” she said. “Talking about a spotify listener for a TikTok challenge song. Crazy. Im 4 #1 billboard albums, 2 platinum records, 5 gold records and JUST got off stage as I have been for years. You want me to keep going? This music discussion ended before it started just like your comical rap whisper.”

She continued,

“Everyone knows you’re not a talented lady. Don’t deflect. THIS is about mocking a woman’s abuse for years and being the ringleader of the bashing me circus. You’re MOST known for the longest running fool on TV. You got the karma you deserved. Now I am going to sleep I have another show tomorrow.”

Rasheeda definitely lives by the belief that all press is good press as she seems to be relishing the fact that people are making fun of her on social media…again. In response to a recent TikTok trend where users found creative ways to ask one another to attend “the Rasheeda concert” with them, the rapper dropped a freestyle with the line, “y’all can pop y’all sh**, cause I ain’t leaving Kirk,” much to the chagrin of everyone everywhere. Still, she seems to believe that people are laughing with her rather than at her, and honestly, the delulu determination must be peaceful.

