Adrienne Bailon Houghton Says Ending Six Years of IVF Led to Early Menopause

Adrienne Bailon Houghton is opening up about a deeply personal and emotional chapter of her life — one filled with hope, heartache, and ultimately, joy. During a candid conversation on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, the singer and former co-host of The Real revealed that her years-long fertility journey came with unexpected consequences. After six years of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, stopping the process triggered early menopause.

Adrienne described the physical changes she began to notice, including frequent hot flashes. One memorable moment happened in the middle of a hair appointment when a stylist tried to blow-dry her hair but couldn’t get it to dry because of how much she was sweating. It was just one of many reminders of how significantly the treatments had impacted her body.

Speaking to PEOPLE during a pop-up event for her LA VOÛTE brand in April, Adrienne opened up further about the cost and emotional toll of the process. She and her husband, gospel singer Israel Houghton, spent over a million dollars on fertility treatments over the years. “I only did eight cycles of IVF, but that doesn’t include the IUIs and every other kind of imaginable treatment,” she explained. “It was a pretty tough six years of trying to have my son.” She acknowledged that her path was far from realistic for most people but emphasized that, for her, it was worth every penny.

Adrienne’s road to motherhood wasn’t at all what she had once imagined. She had believed it would happen easily, but instead, she faced countless disappointments and moments of discouragement. “I’ve had to come to peace with the fact that it’ll happen when it’s God’s timing,” she said, noting that her faith was what kept her going through the darkest days.

That faith was rewarded in August 2022 when she and Israel announced the birth of their son, Ever James, via surrogate. “Our baby boy is here & we are so in love,” Adrienne wrote at the time. “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage.”

Even with the challenges and the joy of welcoming Ever, Adrienne isn’t ruling out the possibility of expanding her family. In January 2023 on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she shared that she still dreams of experiencing pregnancy firsthand. “I still do have a dream of maternity photos and what that feels like. I haven’t given up hope… I’m gonna lean on hopeful,” she said.

Adrienne’s journey is one of perseverance, vulnerability, and unwavering hope — a reminder that the path to parenthood isn’t always straightforward, but the love at the end makes the struggle worth it.

