Today's Schedule
4:00PM Good Times
4:30PM Good Times
5:00PM Good Times
Celebrity

Dionne Warwick Slams Piers Morgan For Being 'In Women's Business'

Dionne Warwick Slams Piers Morgan For Being ‘In Women’s Business Again’ After Calling Beyoncé’s Levi’s Ad ‘Cultural Appropriation’

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dionne Warwick is not here for any Beyoncé slander, slamming Piers Morgan for his comments on the singer’s latest Levi’s ad.

Source: Getty Images

The “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’” singer’s new Levi’s campaign is styled in a way that made some fans think it’s a tribute to Marilyn Monroe. The photos feature Beyoncé dressed in classic Americana: denim on denim, winged eyeliner, a bold red lip, and platinum curls. While the hair is obviously reminiscent of Monroe, it’s a style Bey has rocked many times in the past, so it’s unclear if she was actually channeling the late model.

Related Stories

Sadly, Beyoncé’s hair in the photos led to discourse from a certain community, claiming “cultural appropriation” for sporting blonde hair. On August 6, British commentator Piers Morgan joined that discourse, sharing the campaign photo on X alongside a caption that read, “Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad.”

While we all know Bey won’t bother with responding to stuff like this, Dionne Warwick took the reigns, ready to fire back at Morgan for inserting himself in the situation. Retweeting Morgan’s post, she added, “Getting involved in women’s business again, I see…”

Fans were happy to see Lifetime Grammy Legend hop in, flooding her replies with praise and echoing her opinion. One user replied, “It’s giving obsessed,” to which Warwick simply responded, “Correct.”

Of course, Morgan ended up backtracking later on, claiming the post he made was a joke while criticizing the “woke brigade” for not being able to take a joke.

“I would say I can’t believe anyone took my obvious Beyoncé joke post seriously, but I forgot the woke brigade has no sense of humor,” he wrote in his follow-up.

The post Dionne Warwick Slams Piers Morgan For Being ‘In Women’s Business Again’ After Calling Beyoncé’s Levi’s Ad ‘Cultural Appropriation’ appeared first on Bossip.

Dionne Warwick Slams Piers Morgan For Being ‘In Women’s Business Again’ After Calling Beyoncé’s Levi’s Ad ‘Cultural Appropriation’  was originally published on bossip.com

More from TV One
Trending
For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

10 Items
News

Fifty-Something-Year-Old Trick Daddy Slammed For Calling Women Over 35 “Damaged Goods

3:28
Payback, True Crime Mondays, True Crime Newsletter, zFull Episodes

Who Invited Agustin Garcia | PAYBACK

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Despite Trump Administration Defunding CBP, ‘Tiny Desk’ Producer Says Show Will Go On

Celebrity

Theo Huxtable & Beyond: Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Contributions To The Culture

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close