Spike Lee & Denzel Washington Reunite For Gritty NYC Crime Thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest’

Source: Courtesy / A24

Spike Lee returns to the director’s chair this summer with Highest 2 Lowest. The gripping, high-stakes crime thriller stars his longtime collaborator Denzel Washington alongside A$AP Rocky. Read more and watch the trailer insdie.

Highest 2 Lowest centers on a legendary music mogul (Washington), known throughout the industry as having the “best ears in the business.” But when he becomes the target of a ransom plot, he is thrust into a brutal moral crossroads. He’s forced to choose between protecting his empire or doing what’s right. As the clock ticks, tensions mount and the line between power and principle begins to blur.

The film also features Jeffrey Wright and Ilfenesh Hadera. It marks Lee and Washington’s fifth collaboration and reimagines Akira Kurosawa’s classic High and Low through the lens of modern-day New York City.

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Kurosawa’s classic itself is based on Ed McBain’s novel King’s Ransom. Spike’s reinterpretation pulls the classic crime tale out of postwar Japan and into the gritty streets of 2024 New York. The film is written by Alan Fox, with a screenplay based on the work of Kurosawa, Hideo Oguni, Ryuzo Kikushima, and Eijiro Hisaita. Produced by Todd Black and Jason Michael Berman, Highest 2 Lowest is a bold exploration of class, crime, and conscience.

The film marks the first time Lee and Washington have reunited since 2006’s Inside Man, a film that cemented their powerful on-screen synergy. Now, nearly two decades later, they’re back with a new take on justice, loyalty, and the corrupting weight of success.

Hip-hop star and Harlem native A$AP Rocky joins the cast in a much-anticipated performance, adding another layer of cultural resonance to a story deeply rooted in New York’s sonic and social landscape. With a pulse-pounding score, sleek cinematography, and unflinching performances, Highest 2 Lowest promises to be one of the year’s most talked-about dramas.

Highest 2 Lowest hits theaters on August 15 and will stream globally on Apple TV+ starting September 5. Whether you’re a fan of classic cinema, hip-hop, or just a crime thriller, this is one film you don’t want to miss.

Check out the trailer below:

Spike Lee & Denzel Washington Reunite For Gritty NYC Crime Thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ was originally published on globalgrind.com