Hometown Heavyweight Cortez Smith Talks ‘The Chi,’ Nuck’s Season 7 Character Arc & His Eros Christian Clothing Line [Exclusive]

Showtime’s The Chi is more than a series; it offers a raw, heartfelt tribute to Chicago. Ahead of today’s season finale, actor Cortez Smith told BOSSIP that playing Nuck—a quiet but commanding Windy City figure who transforms from a feared street boss into a conflicted father—feels deeply personal for him as a hometown heavyweight.

“Being from Chicago and portraying a character that’s a Chicago native is a full circle moment for me,” said Smith. “I feel like D. Rose when he got drafted to Chicago.”

It’s a sentiment that hits deep when you realize the streets Nuck walks on screen are the same ones Smith grew up on in real life.

Smith didn’t just act the role; he built Nuck from experience.

“A lot of the guys I grew up around, I took a little bit of personality from all of them and created one guy,” he shared. “It was challenging because I worked so hard not to be a street guy…just to play one on screen.”

His character’s development became even more personal when fatherhood entered the storyline.

“That was a trophy moment for me,” said Smith, reflecting on Season 7’s emotional shift. “Nuck started showing fear, regret, a conscience. I always hoped we’d see why he was the way he was—and we finally got that.”

Source: Adrienne Burrows / Paramount + with Showtime

Chicago Slang, Soundtracks & Staying Real

As someone born and bred in the city, Smith is quick to say The Chi gets it right; not just in storylines, but in the smallest details.

“Even little things—like saying ‘on foe nem’—those are real. That’s us,” said Smith. “We’re curating culture every episode.”

But for him, the music curation takes it over the top.

“I haven’t seen a show drop tracks like this since the ’90s. We’re giving people something to feel.”

That connection is felt across social media, where fans constantly ask for songs featured in the show. For Smith, it’s a reminder that The Chi isn’t just entertainment, it’s influence.

“I had a moment in New Orleans at the Essence Fest. I had a lady run up on me…she was just saying that—oh he killed her family [laughs]…But after that, it was just amazing to see like, they was like, ‘Man, we got to meet one of our favorite characters.'”

Eros Christian: Style with Substance

Beyond the screen, Cortez Smith is carving out space in fashion with his brand, Eros Christian.

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Eros Christian’s aesthetic blends bold structure and saturation. Think standout denim jackets, oversized pants, and artistically cut and color-blocked outerwear—perfect transitional pieces as we shift into cooler weather.

The brand leans into elevated simplicity—clean lines, dynamic color combinations, and graphic sensibility that say both luxury and street rebellion. Understated pieces that feel both elevated and wearable.

“I’m an artist. I love art and I love clothes. That’s another way I express my personality,” said Smith.

What started as a creative outlet has become something more intentional. Smith taught himself how to design and began building out looks that reflected his taste and point of view.

“I started making my own clothes. It was a challenge at first, but once I got the formula right and people resonated with it, I knew I had to take it more seriously.”

Eros Christian pulls inspiration from both streetwear and high fashion without forcing either. The pieces feel like an honest reflection of Smith’s world—structured, confident, and deeply personal.

“When I’m around clothes or at a fashion show, nothing else exists. Time stops.”

Inside Scoop: What’s Next For Nuck—and Cortez Smith

While fans still stop him in the streets from Chicago to Essence Fest, Smith stays grounded in his purpose.

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

“Somebody told me I was on their Chicago checklist,” he said, grinning. “You come for the food, the skyline…and to meet Nuck?”

Now, Smith is taking that same energy to the fashion world. In a BOSSIP exclusive, he confirmed he’s headed to New York Fashion Week in September and will debut new Eros Christian pieces during Chicago Fashion Week in October, along with curating a potential pop-up shop.

“I’m working on a full season’s worth of designs,” he shared. “I can see myself in Paris one day. I’m just putting the work in.”

To keep up with his latest drops and behind-the-scenes moves, follow him on Instagram at @cortez_smith and shop his designs at shoperoschristian.com. Whether it’s in a scene or on a seam, Smith is proving he’s not just part of the culture, he’s shaping it.