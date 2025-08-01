Love Island USA: JaNa Craig Pleads With Fans To Help Her ‘Close This Chapter’ Amid Kenny Rodriguez Split

Love Island USA star JaNa Craig wants to move on with life following her split from Kenny Rodriguez.

In the midst of the former couple’s messy breakup, Craig, 28, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 31, to send a message to her fans, insisting she is ready to “close this chapter” of her life.

Despite all of the nasty rumors surrounding the split, JaNa insists she is doing well, thanking everyone for their support in a video on her Instagram Stories. She showed off the abundance of flowers that friends and brands had sent to her apartment, expressing her gratitude before opening up about wanting to move on.

“I’ve seen all the love you guys drown me in on social media; it has been an overflow of just support and prayers, and that means more to me than you guys will ever know,” she said in the video. “But I want to close this chapter of my life. Like, I don’t want it to take any more of my energy. I don’t want it to take any more of y’all energy. You guys did such an amazing job showing me that I’m OK and I’m gonna be OK, and that it’s all love.” Source: Ben Symons / Peacock The Love Island USA Season 6 star continued, “So if we can all agree to just like, close the chapter … it’s draining me, and I know it’s draining you guys, but just so you know, I saw all the love. What’s done is done. God knows what happens. And that’s all that matters.”

JaNa made headlines earlier this week when she confirmed she was no longer with Kenny after nearly a year of dating.

“Hi my loves. Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me. As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together,” JaNa revealed on Tuesday, July 29, via Instagram Stories. “Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is. Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating.”

Instagram Stories from JaNa’s friends gave more insight into why the pair split, with multiple people calling Kenny “racist” and one of her friends encouraging women to go through their partners’ phones. While Craig has yet to reveal what happened, eagle-eyes fans have come to the conclusion that Rodriguez likely talked poorly about JaNa in text messages to his friends.

Despite the messy split, JaNa posted a second video to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, encouraging her fans not to include Kenny’s family in the drama.

“If you genuinely love me, if you genuinely care about me, you want to help me heal, I’m begging you, please leave Kenny’s family alone,” she said. “That family did nothing wrong to me. They were nothing but kind. Everyone I ever met always defended me, always stood up for me. Craig continued: “Do not go to their houses. Do not go to their jobs. Do not threaten them. I’m begging you, leave them alone. They’ve been through enough.”

