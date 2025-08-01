Kendrick Snapped, Kanye Eh? Leaked Collab Leaves Fans Confused
Kendrick Lamar Snapped, Kanye Eh? Unreleased Collab Leaves Fans Confused
A never-before-heard song from Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West has leaked online.
The track, called “Intro,” was shared by a Reddit user on Tuesday night. No one knows exactly when it was recorded, but Kendrick drops a line saying, “We approaching 2020, 20-20 vision is coming up out my hoodie,” which hints it was made a few years ago. Kendrick’s verse is getting a lot of praise from fans who are impressed by his flow and lyrics. But Ye’s part…has people confused.
Some say it sounds like a rough draft or that he was just playing around with ideas. “Kind of sounds like his verse ain’t ready and he put down what he wants the flow to sound like,” one person commented. Another added, “Pretty sure this has been Kanye’s way of writing since at least the “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” days, where he mumbles the flow first and someone helps finish the lyrics later.”
This isn’t the first time the two rappers have worked together. They teamed up back in 2016 on “No More Parties in LA,” a track many fans still love. In 2024, Kanye’s longtime collaborator Consequence said the two actually have a full album’s worth of unreleased songs, with Madlib producing a lot of it. “I just think it needed to be structured,” he said, meaning the songs were there, just not finished.
Whether it was an accident or not, fans are perfectly fine with another Kendrick song (kinda).
Kendrick Lamar Snapped, Kanye Eh? Unreleased Collab Leaves Fans Confused was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Kyle & Max Musings: Erika Alexander & Her ‘Twin’ TC Carson Emotionally Reunite On ‘ReLiving Single’ Podcast
-
Theo Huxtable & Beyond: Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Contributions To The Culture
-
Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years
-
Ashanti & Nelly Threw The Sweetest First Birthday Party For Baby KK – And The Pics Are Adorable
-
Keshia Knight Pulliam Honors Late ‘Cosby Show’ Costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner: ‘I Lost My Big Brother But Gained An Angel’
-
Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime
-
Celebrity Leo Birthdays
-