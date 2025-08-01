Kendrick Lamar Snapped, Kanye Eh? Unreleased Collab Leaves Fans Confused

Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Earl Gibson III / Getty

A never-before-heard song from Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West has leaked online.

The track, called “Intro,” was shared by a Reddit user on Tuesday night. No one knows exactly when it was recorded, but Kendrick drops a line saying, “We approaching 2020, 20-20 vision is coming up out my hoodie,” which hints it was made a few years ago. Kendrick’s verse is getting a lot of praise from fans who are impressed by his flow and lyrics. But Ye’s part…has people confused.

Some say it sounds like a rough draft or that he was just playing around with ideas. “Kind of sounds like his verse ain’t ready and he put down what he wants the flow to sound like,” one person commented. Another added, “Pretty sure this has been Kanye’s way of writing since at least the “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” days, where he mumbles the flow first and someone helps finish the lyrics later.”

This isn’t the first time the two rappers have worked together. They teamed up back in 2016 on “No More Parties in LA,” a track many fans still love. In 2024, Kanye’s longtime collaborator Consequence said the two actually have a full album’s worth of unreleased songs, with Madlib producing a lot of it. “I just think it needed to be structured,” he said, meaning the songs were there, just not finished.

Whether it was an accident or not, fans are perfectly fine with another Kendrick song (kinda).

