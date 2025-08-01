Damn, Unc: Shannon Sharpe Sued For $20 Million For Spreading ‘False Narrative’ About Woman In Flirty Usher Concert Video

Shortly after settling the first lawsuit against him, Shannon Sharpe is facing yet another complaint, this time, from a woman who claims he pushed a false narrative about her on the internet.

Shortly after settling a $50 million lawsuit with a woman who accused him of rape, Sharpe was officially let go from his job at ESPN on Wednesday, July 30. Now, he’s facing another lawsuit from a woman who claims he and his Nightcap co-host, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, propagated a false narrative about her following a viral moment at a Usher concert. Per documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, the woman, Jimalita Tillman, is suing Sharpe, Johnson, and the podcast’s production company, Shay Shay Media.

“On April 2, 2025, I participated in a fan engagement moment at a Usher Raymond concert where I interacted with the artist as a selected audience member,” Tillman begins in her complaint.

Like many similar moments at Usher’s concerts, Tillman’s interaction went viral after fans took note of the intensity between her and the singer. But, regardless of what the internet was saying, Jimalita took issue with how Sharpe and Johnson talked about the interaction on their podcast.

“Following this event, the defendants made and disseminated false and defamatory statements suggesting that I was married and that my husband was filing for divorce due to my participation in this audience experience. I am not married, nor am I currently going through a divorce,” she explained. “I was not married at the time of the fan participation moment during the Usher concert.”

The complaint continues, “The defendants’ false narratives were shared widely across their platforms, reaching millions of followers, viral spread and refutation efforts, despite my clear and public reputation of the false narrative.”

Tillman, who words as a global director for the Harold Washington Cultural Center, said that she went on national media shows to fight back against the allegations from the Nightcap hosts that she was a married woman.

Still, “The defendants continued to post the defamatory content across their social media platforms,” according to Tillman.

“I made numerous efforts to contact the defendants to request the removal of this false narrative, but these requests were disregarded,” she continued, claiming that the false statements have caused “significant harm to my character and reputation.”

She went on to say, “Their continued dissemination of these false statements after I publicly clarified my marital status demonstrates a reckless disregard for the truth.”

Tillman is seeking $20 million in damages. She told The U.S. Sun that she has been in communication with the legal team of Shay Shay media, who is “looking to resolve this matter quickly.”

