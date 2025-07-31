Kamala Harris Declines Bid To Be California Governor

Source: Genaro Molina / Getty

On Wednesday (July 29), former Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement announcing that she would not run for governor in the state of California next year. The decision ends months of speculation over her potentially entering the race, but it leaves the door open to what role she might embrace in the future – including a potential presidential run in 2028.

“I have extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service – service to their communities and to our nation,” Harris said, acknowledging the concerns of those questioning the direction of the Democratic Party after her loss last November in the presidential election. “At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis.”

Kamala Harris’ conferences with advisers led her to note that she felt that she could do more “from the outside,” prompting leaders in the Democratic Party to better strategize for the election with her absence. Her presence would sorely be needed as there are more competitive seats in the House of Representatives from California than the current margin Republicans hold in that body of Congress. She has emphasized that the party needs to focus more on younger voters who have “grown up on the frontlines of so many crises,” and in past speeches she’s urged them to “keep challenging the status quo.”



Kamala Harris would be a campaigning force for those Democratic candidates during midterms next year. “She’s talked to me about, ‘Let’s flip Congress. Let’s flip the House. I’m going to get out there and help campaign for Democrats and help raise money and bring our volunteers,’” said Democratic Representative Robert Garcia from Los Angeles. “She has the best volunteer organizing list in the country.” According to a Politico article, she also weighed the financial rigors of such a run with advisers, who noted that voters could gravitate to her primary challenger instead of the Republican opponent.



Her decision not to run also narrows the field of Democratic candidates aiming to run, which includes former congresswoman Katie Porter, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaragiosa. Harris is also planning to announce a tour in the fall promoting a new book about her time running for president last year in the coming days.

Kamala Harris Declines Bid To Be California Governor was originally published on hiphopwired.com