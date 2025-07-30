Today's Schedule
Celebrity

Keke Palmer & More Shine At Star-Studded 'The Pickup' Premiere

Money-Makin’ Muva Keke Palmer Serves Vintage Versace Elegance At Star-Studded ‘The Pickup’ Premiere In La La Land

Keke Palmer stuns alongside co-stars Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson at star-studded 'The Pickup' premiere

Published on July 30, 2025

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Omar Vega/Amazon MGM Studios

The stars were out at Amazon MGM Studios’ world premiere of upcoming heist comedy The Pickup starring Keke Palmer, Eddie Murphy, and Pete Davidson who shined on the bustling red carpet at Regal LA Live in LA.

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

A vision in vintage Versace, Keke stunned while paying homage to Naomi Campbell nearly 30 years after the iconic supermodel wore the dress to the 13th Annual Night of Stars in 1996.

Whew, we see you, Keke!

Other notable premiere attendees included Aldis Hodge, Vivica A. Fox, Skai Jackson, Da’vine Joy Randolph, Sugar Ray Leonard, and more.

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Omar Vega/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

While Keke was serving looks, Eddie was posing with his wife, four of his kids, and newly married daughter-in-law Jasmin Page Lawrence (Martin Lawrence’s daughter).

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

And, of course, we can’t forget rarely-single babe-magnet Pete Davidson who was spotted enjoying the vibes with pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Omar Vega/Amazon MGM Studios

Check out more flicks from the premiere below:

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Omar Vega/Amazon MGM Studios

In The Pickup, mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), find themselves caught up in Keke’s casino robbery plot with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo.

As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-octane danger, clashing personalities and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Tim Story (The Blackening, Ride Along, and Barbershop), the surefire streaming hit also stars Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Córdova with cameos from Marshawn Lynch and Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i.

“He’s an icon,” said Story about working with Murphy during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“We hear a lot about comedians talking about how much he’s made an impact on them, [but] sometimes you don’t hear how he’s impacted filmmaking…he’s a big reason why I make the movies I make.”

The Pickup premieres Aug. 6 on Prime Video!

The post Money-Makin’ Muva Keke Palmer Serves Vintage Versace Elegance At Star-Studded ‘The Pickup’ Premiere In La La Land appeared first on Bossip.

