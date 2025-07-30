12PM Studios Is Jenee Naylor’s Love Letter To Style, Sisterhood And Storytelling

Source: Josh Prieto (Photographer & Co-founder of 12PM Studios) / Josh Prieto (Photographer & Co-founder of 12PM Studios)

Style maven Jenee Naylor has always possessed a unique spark, partly due to her stylish and deliberate approach to every detail. And a huge part of that includes her choice of sunglasses. This same passion and intention are now the driving force behind her new venture, 12PM Studios.

The name “12PM” evokes a sense of perfect balance, much like the sun at its zenith. It’s steady, clear, and intentional, without harshness or fading. This precise moment serves as the inspiration for 12PM Studios.

“Because with 12PM Studios, it’s always the perfect time.”

MEET THE FOUNDERS

12PM Studios, founded by husband-and-wife Jenee Naylor and Joshua Prieto, believes true luxury comes from intention and meticulous design, not excess. Jenee, a fashion expert, and Josh, a visionary photographer, blend their talents to create a thoughtful and striking brand. Their work is a contemporary homage to personal style, infused with nostalgia, global influences, and purposeful craftsmanship.

The rollout also captivated us. Jenee adorned some of her closest companions—Chee Smalls, Monroe Steele, Carolyn Gray, and Shannae Ingleton—in the oh-so-chic sunglasses. A beautiful demonstration that there’s ample space for all of us and our homegirls.

We had the opportunity to chat with Jenee to delve deeper into the brand’s essence. Continue reading to discover the magic.

HelloBeautiful: Let’s start with the name—what’s the story behind 12 PM Studios and how does it reflect the vision of your brand?

Jenee Naylor: Everything with 12PM Studios is intentional. From the detailed design to the specific materials we use for each frame, every decision is well thought out and purposeful. That being said, the name is no different. The number “12” speaks to my birthday month and wedding anniversary date. Furthermore, the initials “PM” represents my mother’s initials and is just my personal way of honoring her sacrifices & continued support throughout my life. 12pm also represents the time of day in which the sun is at its peak – hence 12PM Studios!

What inspired you to step into the eyewear space, and why did sunglasses feel like the right first product?

Naylor: I’ve always been someone who loves accessories and sunglasses in particular, so launching an eyewear business was pretty on brand. I kept feeling that the price tag on luxury sunglasses was gradually increasing, while the quality and overall value was slowly decreasing. Ultimately, consumers shouldn’t have to choose between quality and affordability, and that’s exactly the gap that 12PM Studios is aiming to fill.

You’ve cultivated a strong personal aesthetic online—how did your style influence the design direction of 12 PM Studios?

Naylor: I’ve always defined my personal style as edgy, sophisticated, and timeless, which also beautifully captures the overall essence of 12PM Studios. We’re a lifestyle brand designed to empower, inspire, and elevate everyday moments. Every single design is crafted with the idea of blending timeless quality with modern sophistication creating pieces that feel personal and attainable. Everything from our core values to our mission statement echoes my beliefs on style, individuality, and inner confidence.

In a market full of sunglasses, what makes 12 PM Studios stand out? What did you feel was missing from the current landscape?

Naylor: Again, I really wanted to create a unisex brand that set a new standard for timeless quality and attainable luxury; all at an affordable price point. I felt that was missing from the current retail and luxury landscape. 12PM Studios is dedicated to redefining what it means to experience luxury; not as something distant or unattainable, but as a part of daily life. It’s about feeling polished, confident, and truly yourself no matter what you’re wearing or where you’re going. Our initial Essentials collection offers something for everyone.

How do you want people to feel when they put on a pair of 12PM frames?

Naylor: I want people to feel like a million bucks every time they put on their 12PM frames. I want them to feel incredibly satisfied with the level of quality and craftsmanship, especially compared to the price point of each frame. I want them to feel like they’re a part of a broader community that values authenticity, confidence, and accessibility for everyone. Every frame is meant to empower and elevate everyday life.

Can you walk us through the design process—from your initial sketches to sourcing materials to final production?

Naylor: 12PM Studios has been a years-long project in the making. The past few years has been a constant mix of research, ongoing designs, rendered samples, color matching, material sourcing and more. We started off with a handful of initial sketches. We went from there in terms of tweaking designs and creating our first batch of frames, entitled The Essentials Collection. I’ve learned so much about the inner workings of product development, manufacturing, and just overall the patience needed when working on a project of this magnitude.

With their sights set firm on eyewear, they want to stay committed to bringing the best quality possible to the 12PM Studios family. Be sure to follow 12PM Studios across all socials to stay tuned for what they have in store next!

For now, get into these must-have shades. The 12 PM Studios intro collection features five distinct frames, each designed to make a statement.

NYC exudes quiet power-lunch energy with its oversized black frame and white enamel bar. They are perfect for a chic and confident look.

LAGOS offers an architectural appeal with gold-tone angles, black inlays, and lenses that shift like a city skyline at sunset.

MILAN is for those who embrace bold style. It features an oval, sculptural silhouette in deep black acetate with a touch of gold.

TORONTO redefines the aviator for modern life, offering a lightweight, effortless, and unbothered aesthetic.

Finally, LONDON delivers the clean lines and cool-toned silver palette that editorial girls dream of, embodying sophisticated minimalism.

