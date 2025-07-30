Alert Andy, ASAP: Mia Thornton Sparks Bobby V Romance Rumors After Confirming Single Status—‘If We Vibe, We Vibe’

Someone get Andy and a camera, ASAP!

Former #RHOP star Mia Thornton is causing commotion on social media amid her sharing photos with “Slow Down” singer Bobby V. The pics come after she recently confirmed that she’s single but “not by choice.”

Source: Bravo/Prince Williams

Mia shook up social media on Wednesday by sharing cozy pics with none other than Bobby V, and the two appeared to be boating together in private.

Captioning the post, “This is definitely my ‘get prettier and have fun’ era,” Mia showed off her snatched waist in a two-piece skirt set before striking a few flirty poses alongside the R&B singer.

She even included a slide that read, “If we vibe, we vibe, that’s my type.”

In the comments, Mia doubled down on her Bobby V connection, hinting that he’s definitely her type.

When producer Carlos King joked, “Mia, I thought my type was short, brown, and round sister,” she responded, “I gotta type like BAD! Like FOR real.”

Mia Recently Confirmed Her Single Status

The Bobby V soft launch comes shortly after Mia confirmed that she’s officially single. Last week, the former Real Housewives star shared via InstaStory that she and her ex-husband Gordon have not reconciled

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

— and she’s also no longer with her boyfriend, Inc. According to Mia, her longtime love, Inc, wanted to settle down and get married, and she wasn’t ready.

Source: Prince Williams / Prince Williams/Wireimage

“No, [Gordon] and I are not back together. We do see each other every day, and we are deeply involved with raising our children together. So grateful,” she wrote.

Mia went on to confirm her solo status, noting that her now ex, Inc, wanted to get married, but she wasn’t ready.

“Yes, I’m S I N G L E. Not by choice — INC decided he didn’t want to wait any longer to take our relationship to the next step, and I’m not ready or in a position to enter another marriage right now. I’ve been married, between both marriages, for 15 YEARS. I think it’s fair to date and spend time with ME.” “Although please note, I was DEEPLY in love with him,” she added, “but actions following the separation are placing a deep wound that may not be repaired. On both sides. Keeping it REAL.”

She closed with a message of renewal.

“The glow you see? It’s what happens when you let go of people and situations that no longer serve you. Surround yourself with people with high vibrations and exude confidence.”

What do YOU think about Mia Thornton and Bobby V sparking romance rumors?

