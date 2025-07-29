News

Depend Underwear Partners Up With Deion Sanders After Bladder Surgery

Deion Sanders is running up another bag with his latest endorsement deal with Depend Underwear.

Published on July 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DEION SANDERS CANCER
Source: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

Deion Sanders is running up another bag with his latest endorsement deal with Depend Underwear.

Now, he has a new partnership that’s more personal than ever. After having his bladder removed due to cancer in May, Sanders has teamed up with Depend, the brand known for making incontinence underwear.

Depend’s parent company, Kimberly-Clark, confirmed the news on July 28. In a statement, the company said they are proud to work with Sanders. “Wearing Depend isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a badge of resilience,” they said. “It takes real courage to face health challenges. We’re proud to support Coach as he shares his story and helps others feel more confident.”

Related Stories

At a press conference in Colorado, Sanders joked about the partnership. “I depend on Depend, if you know what I mean,” he said. “I truly depend on Depend. I cannot control my bladder.” Incontinence products are often seen as embarrassing or only for older people. But by speaking up and being honest, Sanders hopes to remove the shame and help others feel less alone.

Sanders, who is 57, has never been afraid to speak his mind. This new step shows he is using his platform to help others who are facing health struggles.

In other news, Sanders has also been in the spotlight for rumors about a possible relationship with actress Karrueche Tran. This comes after she was seen being friendly with her ex, Chris Brown. If the rumors are true, it is safe to say the Sanders family probably will not be attending any stops on Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl tour.

Depend Underwear Partners Up With Deion Sanders After Bladder Surgery  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from TV One
Trending
Celebrity

Theo Huxtable & Beyond: Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Contributions To The Culture

Pop Culture

Ashanti & Nelly Threw The Sweetest First Birthday Party For Baby KK – And The Pics Are Adorable

Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

Celebrity

Keshia Knight Pulliam Honors Late ‘Cosby Show’ Costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner: ‘I Lost My Big Brother But Gained An Angel’

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close