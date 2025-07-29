Tyler Perry Helped Ryan Coogler Secure His ‘Sinners’ Deal

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

In a powerful display of Black excellence and mentorship, Tyler Perry revealed that he played a pivotal role in helping Ryan Coogler secure one of the most impactful film deals of his career. Read more about the game-changing deal Coogler was able to land for Sinners thanks to Perry.

Coogler’s latest film, Sinners, released in theaters on April 18. It quickly grew into a box office sensation, but the business behind the scenes may have been even more revolutionary.

Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, and Miles Caton. The film brought in over $365 million globally against a $90 million production budget. The thrilling film marked a departure from Coogler’s previous franchise work on Black Panther and Creed.

“I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me,” Coogler told Ebony.

What is most impressive about this body of work is the unprecedented deal Coogler negotiated with Warner Bros. According to The New York Times, the director was granted a rare arrangement: a share of the gross ticket sales before the studio’s cut, final cut rights, and full ownership of the film in 25 years. He also began receiving box office percentages immediately upon the film’s release, which is an old-school style deal with long-term generational benefits.

As it turns out, Coogler had an industry titan in his corner. Known for owning the IP to his massive body of work, Perry shared that he advised Coogler after the release of Black Panther.

“Everybody’s talking about the ‘Sinners’ deal. I called that brother up and said, ‘Here is how you do that deal,’” Perry said on the Den of Kings podcast. “To see that they were able to pull it off—I applaud him. That’s what it’s about: holding on to the ownership.”

This monumental moment doesn’t just change the game for Coogler but it sets a new standard for Black creators in Hollywood. With leaders like Perry guiding the next generation, deals like Sinners show that artistic freedom and financial legacy can and should go hand in hand.

Check out the full Den of Kings podcast episode below:

