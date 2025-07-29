Source: Prince Williams / Getty

This past weekend, rapper Lil Baby showed love to his hometown of Atlanta by hosting his fifth annual Back to School Fest.

The event, organized by his nonprofit The Jones Project, helped over 4,000 kids and families get ready for the new school year. Held at West End Production Park, the space was turned into a huge festival. Kids got free school supplies, uniforms, haircuts, and braids. There were also carnival rides, bounce houses, games, face painting, and lots of free food from places like Zaxby’s, Slim & Husky’s Pizza, and Dr. Bombay Ice Cream.

Lil Baby came through to hang out, take pictures, and support the kids. “It means a lot to come back and give back,” he said, showing how much he cares about helping his community. The event was made possible with help from partners like The Jessie Rose Project, The Athlete’s Foot, and more. Several city leaders also stopped by, including Atlanta City Council members and Eshe Collins from the Atlanta Board of Education.

Lil Baby recently finished touring across the U.S. with rising artist Big Pluto. Even with a busy music career, he still makes time to give back to his city. Thanks to his efforts, thousands of kids now feel more prepared and excited to head back to school.

Lil Baby Gives Back To 4,000 Atlanta Students At Back-To-School Event was originally published on hiphopwired.com